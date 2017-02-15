NSPF Looking for Step Into Swim Grant Recipients

Foundation is Ready to Create More Swimmers

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - The National Swimming Pool FoundationⓇ (NSPFⓇ) is accepting 2017 grant applicants for the Step Into Swim™ Campaign. The 2012, 10-year campaign aims to create one million more swimmers that improves health and reduces drowning. Grant applications are being accepted until March 3, 2017 at 5:00 pm Mountain Time.

Grant recipients are usually clubs that promote programs for children, cater to those that are less fortunate, and people who fear water. The maximum grant award is $10,000. The NSPF Grant Committee will notify all grant applicants by April 30, 2017.

Previous recipients have used the grant in many different ways, from large swim classes to purchasing goggles and swim caps. Many children have benefited from the Step Into Swim Campaign in the past five years.

Throughout the years, the Step Into Swim Campaign has helped swim clubs at parks and recreation centers, aquatic centers, and Angels of America's Fallen throughout the US.

The parents of the children who received the free swim lessons have been incredibly grateful: "We're so thankful for this opportunity to do swim lessons with an amazing coach. I have a lot of anxiety when Emma is near the water (as do lots of mommies) so knowing that she is taken care of and is getting such great instruction is so important... Not only is she learning great skills in the water, but my anxiety is coming down greatly. We will have a fun and SAFE summer living near the water! Thank you for ensuring her safety and my sanity! We're both so appreciative!" Angels of America's Fallen grant recipient.

NSPF has partnered with other aquatic industry leaders to fund the campaign; the Master Pools Guild (MPG), the National Plasterers Council (NPC), the Northeast Spa & Pool Association (NESPA), and the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals (APSP) are some of the organizations that have donated to creating more swimmers. Every cent that is raised for Step Into Swim goes directly to the campaign.

Interested clubs can visit nspf.org/Step-into-swim-grants for the grant application guideline and eligibility. For those wishing to make a donation to the program, visit stepintoswim.org/donate.

About the National Swimming Pool Foundation®

We believe everything we do helps people live healthier lives. Whether it's encouraging more aquatic activity, making pools safer, or keeping pools open, we believe we can make a difference. NSPF® offers products and programs that are technically sound, convenient, and beautifully designed. In 2012, we launched the Step Into Swim™ Campaign, a 10 year initiative to create one million more swimmers. In 2016, to further their mission, NSPF combined forces with Genesis, an educational leader for residential pool and spa design and construction. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit located in Colorado Springs, CO., proceeds go to fund research and to help create swimmers. The National Swimming Pool Foundation has been keeping pools safe and open since 1965. Visit nspf.org, genesis3.com, or call 719-540-9119 to learn more.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/15/11G130500/Images/3_instructors_Group-3d691a3f7b639aaf8cb9e3368aa0cdd6.jpg