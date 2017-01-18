NSS Labs Adds Jason Brvenik as Chief Technology Officer

Veteran innovator and thought leader aims to bring "truth to the security industry"

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - NSS Labs, Inc., the global leader in operationalizing cybersecurity, today announced that Jason Brvenik has joined NSS Labs as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He will serve on the NSS Labs Executive Committee and report to Vikram Phatak, Chief Executive Officer.

Brvenik brings more than 20 years of experience in systems design, integration, and security for both commercial and open markets. He was most recently a Principal Engineer in the Office of the Chief Security Architect at Cisco, a role he assumed after the $2.7 billion acquisition of Sourcefire in 2013. Prior to Cisco, Jason was a Fellow and Vice President of Security Strategy at Sourcefire.

"Jason is a proven executive leader in an industry that has had to shift quickly and often to help organizations address malicious threats and actors," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of NSS Labs. "His broad experience with multiple security and networking technologies, the threat landscape, and open source community will be a great benefit to NSS Labs clients and the overall market."

Brvenik's charter will focus on helping the company further build out its security testing programs and cyber threat protection technologies to address the many gaps that exist in security today. He joined NSS Labs because of the company's unique opportunity to improve the overall state of security for the industry, given its independent third-party testing model and approach to security strategy.

"Through testing iteration, we will help customers identify the technologies that are most effective for the threats they face," Brvenik said. "Security should be effective, it should be transparent, it should be affordable, and it should not be redundant. At NSS Labs, it's my mission to leverage our testing technologies and our CAWS platform to make truth in affordable security a reality for decision-makers."

