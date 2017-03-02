NTLA Announces Foundation to Save Homeownership for Hardships

Up to $40,000 will be used to help preserve homeownership for elderly, disabled or military veteran homeowners who qualify for hardship assistance to avoid property tax foreclosure

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - In his opening address today at The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) 20th Anniversary Conference, Brad Westover, Executive Director, announced the establishment of a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation to help preserve homeownership for elderly, disabled citizens, or military veterans who qualify for hardship assistance.

While 99.5% of property owners pay their taxes, some are left scrambling with limited resources. The NTLA advocates with local governments to implement safeguards to protect vulnerable homeowners. "While we may not be able to solve all the world's problems, it sure feels great to be an answer to someone's prayers in a time of need," said Westover, NTLA's Executive Director. "The NTLA has pledged $20,000 and will match another $20,000 from member contributions through the conference."

The NTLA will work with the elderly, disabled veterans, active military personnel, and other hardship cases who owe back taxes to avoid property tax foreclosures for owner occupants. Local governments and NTLA members are allowed to submit applications. The NTLA Foundation will begin accepting donations and applications immediately. More information is available on ntlafoundation.org or ntla.org.

The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) was founded in 1997 as a nonprofit trade association for the tax lien industry. It is dedicated to representing the interest of investors, lenders, service providers, and government officials in regards to tax lien sales, as well as promoting the benefit of those sales as reliable income for municipal, county, and some state budgets. The NTLA also provides networking and training opportunities for those in the tax lien industry.

For more information about the NTLA Foundation and solutions for homeowners with hardships visit: ntlafoundation.org or ntla.org