NTT DATA Designates Halifax, Nova Scotia, for Expansion as the Company Plans Global Growth

HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - NTT DATA, a top 10 global business and IT services provider, today announced it will continue to view Halifax as a market of choice to expand their workforce, potentially creating up to 500 new jobs.

NTT DATA Services, which is headquartered in the U.S., together with its affiliates, provides technology services to more than 50 countries around the world. Since opening its doors in Halifax 20 years ago, NTT DATA has grown this location to nearly 800 positions, and has shifted from a pure technology services provider to a true business partner with deep industry insights and technology expertise that deliver tangible results.

"We established a presence in Nova Scotia in 1997 to service one specific technology need, and have since grown our business significantly," said Greg Foran, Vice President, Application Services, NTT DATA Services. "This would not have been possible without strong partnerships with the local universities that continually adapt and provide great people for our teams."

Nova Scotia is an attractive location for technology companies looking to expand their global footprint. Nova Scotia is home to 10 universities, a thriving provincial community college with 13 campuses, and numerous private colleges with specialized degrees related to industry needs.

"Nova Scotia offers several key advantages including competitive operating costs, financial incentives, world-class infrastructure and a mix of established firms that results in a well-connected global cluster," said Laurel Broten, President & CEO, Nova Scotia Business Inc., the leading business development agency for the province. "Our technology sector is globally competitive, which is why we continue to see international leaders like NTT DATA take advantage of the high-value opportunity in our province."

Last November, NTT DATA announced the acquisition of Dell Services, which expands NTT DATA Services' ability to deliver insights, solutions and outcomes for clients and accelerates its global expansion.

"Overall application services and cloud services continue to be a large part of our business in Halifax, and they will continue to evolve as the speed of innovation in technology and business continues to increase," said Foran. "With the recent acquisition of Dell Services, we are seeing a lot of potential to expand our client base being served from Halifax in the coming years."

NTT DATA is eligible to receive payroll rebates through Nova Scotia Business Inc., over a six-year period based on achieving specific hiring targets.

In addition to a vibrant ecosystem, the sector produces innovative products and services in areas including, interactive media, transatlantic telecommunications, enterprise solutions and data analytics.

Nova Scotia Business Inc. is the private-sector-led business development agency of Nova Scotia, Canada. We attract global investment to create new jobs across the province and work with companies in all communities to be more successful exporters. Our clients benefit from our business advisory services, skill development and training, and support as they access global markets and succeed in the global economy.

