NTT i3 Collaborates With Dimension Data's Internet Solutions and Intel to Deliver CloudWAN to Global Enterprise Companies

CloudWAN Reduces Costs and Complexity While Increasing the Speed and Level of Control and Responsiveness to Support Fast-Changing Business Conditions

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - NTT Innovation Institute Inc. (NTT i3), the prominent Silicon Valley innovation center for NTT Group, one of the world's largest ICT companies, and Internet Solutions (IS), a pan-African telecoms service provider to public and private sector organizations that has been providing innovative end-to-end telco solutions and related services for more than 20 years, announced today that they are collaborating with Intel Corporation on the delivery of CloudWAN.

As a new intelligent technology fabric, CloudWAN enables the radical responsiveness and unparalleled efficiency needed by enterprise companies as they grow their global footprint and accompanying IT infrastructure. With a platform that enables organizations to better address network costs, complexity and control, there can be an acceleration in the next wave of innovative technologies that businesses can develop, deploy and use in the way they work and interact with customers every day.

CloudWAN enables organizations to effectively and efficiently scale and evolve to respond to business changes across the full technology stack, combining both SD-WAN (Software defined private network) and NFV (Network Function Virtualization) into one environment that delivers better visibility and control of the entire network ecosystem. When market and standards shift, CloudWAN's open ecosystem also provides long-term flexibility and agility for technology to accompany business changes.

By coupling NTT i3's CloudWAN SD-Wan controller and ecosystem with Intel's next-generation server chips on the all-new Purley platform, CloudWAN effectively gives businesses an accelerated path to the agile deployment and management of software at the edge of their network. With CloudWAN, Intel provides the silicon for the high performing boxes essential to software defined networks.

CloudWAN's single console unifies the previously disparate management of network infrastructure, function, and applications. This enables IT departments to proactively plan for network needs, while also pragmatically managing their existing infrastructure investments. Similarly, enterprise cloud operators running a wide range of traditional enterprise applications from multiple vendors or cloud-native workloads can flexibly consolidate their application silos into one universal data infrastructure.

"With the commercialization of CloudWAN, NTT i3 enables organizations of all sizes to grow with the speed and flexibility that a global business demands. Together with IS and Intel, we help enterprises reduce their networking costs by providing them with a choice to connect through less costly links and dynamically manage reliability, latency and speed," said Ravi Srivatsav, Managing Director, NTT i3.

According to Greg Montjoie, Head of Internet Access/SDN at Internet Solutions, "For Internet Solutions having an open ecosystem available to develop an adaptable platform that can morph to the rapidly developing technology changes and market needs is critical to our success. Leveraging NTT i3's CloudWAN SD-Wan controller and ecosystem coupled with Intel's compute at the edge of our network allow us to take a high speed, reliable enterprise service to our base."

"It is critical that Internet Solutions provides its clients with a high performance, resilient service. Having Intel as a partner brings the stability and performance they are looking for to deliver a world class ecosystem to its clients," stated Avi Mistry, Intel Corporation's Global Account Manager. "Having an open ecosystem available to develop an adaptable platform that can morph to rapidly developing technology changes and market needs is critical. Leveraging NTT i3's CloudWAN SD-Wan controller and ecosystem, coupled with Intel's compute at the edge of the network, allows us to take a high speed, reliable enterprise service to our base."

CloudWAN: Features and Benefits

FEATURES

Unified Virtual Network for linking public and private clouds, and bare metal infrastructure.

Management support of infrastructure, network functions, and applications from a single cloud-based console

Extensible Network Functions provided by software that interoperates with the core virtual network

Integration of Business Applications and Services from the cloud to the edge of the network

Modularity and simplicity to scale distributed IT environment

Micro-service architecture for connected devices

Ecosystem of other network function providers that allow CloudWAN to flexibly fit into an existing enterprise IT landscape without disrupting prior infrastructure investments

Seamless unification of disparate network deployments

Site in a Box' solution to standardize network technologies across diverse global locations or to streamline complex networks across various business units

BENEFITS

COST

Reduce setup and service costs of network products and apps

Reduce bandwidth cost by enabling alternate transport networks

COMPLEXITY

Easier device management with network functions as a service on a single appliance

Reduce burden on overloaded subject matter experts

Easier network monitoring, debugging, and troubleshooting

CONTROL

Improve ability to rapidly deploy centralized changes to the network edges

Increased ability to manage security, usage, or other policies

For more information about CloudWAN, please visit www.cloudwan.io. For customer sales and installation, please visit www.is.co.za

About NTT Innovation Institute Inc. (NTT i3)

NTT Innovation Institute, Inc. (NTT i3) is the Silicon Valley-based innovation center for NTT Group, one of the world's largest ICT companies. Our approach to enterprise technology is driven by a commitment to discovering ambitious new ideas, developing them into robust technology platforms, and delivering them into the marketplace to be applied against significant and difficult industry, business, and human problems.

NTT i3 accelerates the movement of innovation from an initial idea in the lab to impact in the marketplace through our unique access to NTT's global infrastructure and investment resources, a significant network of research labs, long and trusted relationships with customers, and an engaged global community of collaborators in both established enterprise companies and the startup community. For more information, please visit NTT i3 at ntti3.com or on Facebook and Twitter

About Internet Solutions

Internet Solutions (IS) is a South African company founded in 1993. Owned by Dimension Data, it is an Internet Protocol (IP) communications service provider on the African continent. The company provides connectivity services, cloud offerings as well as carrier services to corporate enterprises. Today, IS is at the forefront of Internet Protocol-based technologies and it builds solutions and services tailored to the increasingly complex demands of organizations across the enterprise and public sector.

Internet Solutions maintains its own tier one international network and its own network nodes in North America, Europe and Asia, where it interconnects with Internet backbone providers. The company lands this international bandwidth at multiple points in Africa. Internet Solutions provides services to 80 percent of companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. IS also has a presence in Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda, Mauritius, Tanzania, Nigeria, Angola and Ghana. More information can be found at https://www.is.co.za.

About Intel