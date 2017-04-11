NTT Security combines regional assets to launch The Global Threat Intelligence Center

OMAHA, NE--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - NTT Security, the specialized security company of NTT Group, has announced the formation of the Global Threat Intelligence Center (GTIC) to replace what was known formerly as the Security Engineering and Research Team (SERT), which last year transitioned under the NTT Security brand.

The concept of the GTIC was formed with the understanding that to stay ahead and address today's widespread security threats, NTT Security must bring together all of its international threat intelligence assets under one roof to work together across regional lines. Utilizing a threat-driven approach, the newly formed GTIC will strengthen the collaboration and coordination of the company's intelligence resources by leveraging the power of existing capabilities throughout the world to address the latest security challenges.

The GTIC will serve as the primary focal point within NTT Security for contextualizing, enhancing and enriching threat intelligence-related information throughout NTT Security and its clients. Working in conjunction with NTT-CERT, an internal security entity within NTT, on joint experiments and research activities, the GTIC is uniquely situated to empower frontline Managed Security Services (MSS) SOC analysts, research analysts, network security engineers, professional security service consultants and incident response handlers to gather, share, and apply threat-related information. Through applied threat intelligence, NTT Security's customers realize the actual and not just theoretical protection of threat intelligence.

Jun Sawada, Global CEO, NTT Security, comments: "With the explosive growth of endpoint devices, large scale and fast changing network infrastructures, along with the Internet of Things (IoT), operational technology (OT) and cloud services adoption, the cyber threat environment and level of criminal activity has changed. Cyber threats by their nature are global, and our threat intelligence capabilities will now reflect this, offering a global view of the threat landscape but with regional delivery."

As NTT Security moves towards strengthening its global presence as a full services threat intelligence provider, leveraging backbone data, advanced analytics and machine learning technology, the newly formed GTIC provides a centralized and shared approach to threat intelligence for customers. The GTIC's mission is to apply actionable and comprehensive insight that reduces risk and operational effort for its clients and customers. With a unified approach to threat intelligence, the goal is to provide relevant, actionable, timely and transparent intelligence that is verifiable and customizable. NTT Security will continue to enhance its defensive technologies and techniques to help customers protect assets and improve global visibility.

Steven Bullitt, Vice President, Threat Intelligence and Investigation for NTT Security, who previously worked for the US Secret Service overseeing cyber and criminal investigations, says: "NTT Security is proactively addressing the global nature of the cyber security landscape by providing a global presence to intelligence that is regionally executed. The formation of the GTIC involves transformational change in the way we combat cyber crime, applying advanced regional countermeasures to protect our clients, while understanding that the threats are borderless and have no boundaries."

About the GTIC:

GTIC will focus on comprehensive threat intelligence that proactively stops the threats, contextualizes information in NTT Security's Managed Security Services to help reduce the problems, while also augmenting the company's incident response capabilities to help quickly respond and resolve attacks.

Threat Intelligence Research and Vulnerabilities: Overseeing our Threat Intelligence platform while gathering, analyzing, enriching and normalizing our data. Tracking down existing and emerging cyber threats and vulnerabilities. Following threat actors, targets, campaigns, tactics, techniques, and procedures. The orchestration, analysis and processing of information into threat intelligence.





Detection Technologies: Interaction and workflow between the GTIC and Managed Security Services. Responsible for taking actionable intelligence and indicators and applying it into threat detection and countermeasures for the SOCs. Overseeing the process of feeding relevant, timely and actionable information to Operations. 24/7 intelligence output to the SOC on a global scale. Maximizing the application of intelligence internally.





GTIC Operations: Oversees the processes, procedures and policy. Defining procedures for gathering, analyzing and applying intelligence. Coordination of escalated SOC events to GTIC and incident response teams. Managing the common workflow of communication and process across the NTT Security global organization. Making intelligence available to clients with continued development of security bulletins, bi-monthly, monthly, quarterly and annual threat reports.





NTT Security's next annual threat report, known as the Global Threat Intelligence Report (GTIR), which analyzes global threat trends based on log, event, attack, incident and vulnerability data from clients, will be released at the end of April. The 2017 report will analyze 6.2 billion attacks containing approximately 3.5 trillion logs. Pre-registration is now available to download the report here.

About NTT Security

NTT Security is the specialized security company of NTT Group. With embedded security we enable Group companies (Dimension Data, NTT Communications and NTT DATA) to deliver resilient business solutions for clients' digital transformation needs. NTT Security has 10 SOCs, seven R&D centers, over 1,500 security experts and handles hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents.

NTT Security ensures that resources are used effectively by delivering the right mix of consulting and managed services for NTT Group companies -- making best use of local resources and leveraging our global capabilities. NTT Security is part of the NTT Group (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation), one of the largest ICT companies in the world. Visit nttsecurity.com to learn more.