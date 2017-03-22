NU Hotel Brooklyn and Welancora Gallery Announce Partnership

The Brooklyn boutique hotel and local Brooklyn gallery are collaborating to showcase art by Brooklyn Artists. The first exhibition, featuring works by Sunok Chun, premieres on March 30, 2017

BROOKLYN, NY--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - NU Hotel Brooklyn and Welancora Gallery have just announced a collaboration to present quarterly exhibitions of works by Brooklyn artists in the lobby of the downtown Brooklyn boutique hotel. The first exhibition, entitled Dissonant Abstraction, features works by Sunok Chun and will be on view at the end of March. The hotel and gallery will host an opening reception in the lobby of NU Hotel Brooklyn on Thursday, March 30, 2017 to celebrate the exhibition.

"Through the hotel's lobby exhibitions and NU Perspectives project, NU Hotel has consistently provided local artists with a platform for their works to be viewed," said Ivy N. Jones, the Director of Welancora Gallery. "This commitment to local artists aligns with the mission of Welancora; this collaboration is a natural fit."

During the term of the partnership, Welancora Gallery will loan NU Hotel Brooklyn 24 works of art by four Brooklyn-based artists. A solo exhibition will be featured in the hotel lobby for three months for each artist. All of the works will be for sale.

For the first exhibition, abstract painter Sunok Chun will display six works. Chun, who was born in South Korea, holds a BFA from the Women's University in Seoul Korea and a MFA from Pratt Institute and lives in Brooklyn. For Chun, the canvas represents a box, just as a body might be considered a container. Within the boundaries of that box a swirl of emotion, thought, and at times cognitive dissonance are wrangled out of her inner world and transformed through painting, collage, and drawing.

The opening reception, which will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 6-9PM, is open to the public, but RSVP is required. RSVPs can be sent to art@nuhotelbrooklyn.com. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served. NU Hotel will have items for sale from the newly revised menu at NU Hotel's bar and lounge. Guests can enjoy delicious treats from local vendors along with old-fashioned cocktails made from local libations.

About Welancora Gallery:

Welancora Gallery was founded a number of years ago by Ivy N. Jones. The gallery takes its name from the names of the founder's parents and older brother. The purpose of the gallery is to represent artists from around the world by placing their works with collectors, museums and corporations.

About NU Hotel Brooklyn:

NU Hotel Brooklyn is an environmentally conscious lifestyle hotel, located at the intersection of four great Brooklyn neighborhoods: Downtown Brooklyn, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill and Carroll Gardens. Offering luxury amenities and exceptional service, NU Hotel Brooklyn draws inspiration from the creative energy of the borough's thriving art scene and the urban dynamism that defines the neighborhood. Owned by Hersha Hospitality Trust and managed by HHM, formerly known as Hersha Hospitality Management.

