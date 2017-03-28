Nu-Med Plus files 8-K Disclosure

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Nu-Med Plus, Inc. ( OTCBB : NUMD), a medical device development company, announced the filing of a form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding legal action.

On March 16, 2017 Nu-Med Plus filed a complaint against a former Consultant and Officer related to consulting agreements and the return of unearned shares. The Company is requesting the return of such unearned shares and damages.

The former Officer and Consultant has filed a claim against Nu-Med Plus and its President relating to these shares.

Nu-Med Plus will vigorously prosecute and defend their claim for the protection of the company and its shareholders.

Nu-Med Plus, Inc. is a medical device development company created to explore medical applications of newly developed technologies. The strategy is to focus on high growth potential markets where there is a clearly defined need recognized by the medical community that can be addressed by Nu-Med Plus and its technical expertise. Initial research and product development has been in the delivery of nitric oxide gas for therapeutic use. For more company information please visit www.nu-medplus.com.

