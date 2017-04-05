Nu-Med Plus Selects Houlihan Advisors to Valuate Company

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Nu-Med Plus, Inc. ( OTCBB : NUMD), a medical device development company, has engaged the services of Houlihan Advisors for the purpose of an independent company valuation.

Nu-Med Plus being a research and development company has accumulated considerable technical know how, intellectual property, and developed multiple products. Houlihan Advisors has been secured with the intention of providing a current valuation of these assets. Mr. Jeff Robins, CEO of Nu-Med Plus, commented, "This valuation will allow us to confidently position the company with respect to financial markets and potential acquisition interests."

About Nu-Med Plus, Inc.

Nu-Med Plus, Inc. is a medical device development company created to explore medical applications of newly developed technologies. The strategy is to focus on high growth potential markets where there is a clearly defined need recognized by the medical community that can be addressed by Nu-Med Plus and its technical expertise. Initial research and product development has been in the delivery of nitric oxide gas for therapeutic use. For more company information please visit www.nu-medplus.com.

