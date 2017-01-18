Newly Improved Formulation Leverages NuGene's Proprietary Stem Cell Technology

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - NuGene International, Inc. ("NuGene") ( OTCQB : NUGN), a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of advanced skin and hair care lines utilizing human adipose derived stem cell conditioned media, today announced the targeted launch of its newly reformulated REVELLUS™ Hair Fortifying Serum, which is designed to help improve the overall vitality of the scalp and promote the appearance of fuller, thicker, and more voluminous hair.

REVELLUS™ is formulated with HSCD Proteins, which are obtained through NuGene's patent pending adipose derived stem cell culture process, and a powerful blend of antioxidants, natural extracts, and peptides. The improved formulation helps to revitalize the scalp and nourish the follicles for a more volumizing and youthful look by effectively addressing the nutrient needs of the hair. While individual results may vary, improvement has been seen in 45-60 days of use.

"The REVELLUS™ Hair Fortifying Serum is the first of our new product formulations to be launched. The new formulation leverages our stem cell based growth factor technology and expertise, which is proving to be very effective in combatting the effects of aging on the hair and skin," said Steve Carlson, CEO of NuGene International. "The targeted launch is through professional channels to known hair care buyers and salons. We intend to evaluate the success of the targeted launch to determine future distributor relationships. We are also in the process of bringing together leading industry experts for a new hair-focused advisory board as we continue to build out our product line and evolve our formulations."

REVELLUS™ and all of NuGene's products are free of fragrances, color additives, parabens, sulfates, propylene glycol, and phthalates, and are not tested on animals.

About NuGene International, Inc.

NuGene International, Inc. develops and markets a diverse line of proprietary stem cell based regenerative "cosmeceutical" products, all resulting from well accepted, adult human stem cell derived conditioned media obtained through NuGene's patent pending adipose derived stem cell culture process. All of NuGene's products combine its in-house advancements, proprietary, and patent pending technologies and formulations. Through its licensing relationship with kathy ireland Worldwide, NuGene markets a direct to consumer line branded under the Kathy Ireland name. NuGene also markets a high-end professional line of its products through professional channels such as dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. NuGene also markets a regenerative hair product under the name Revellus™. NuGene also continues its research and formulation for biopharma products for wound healing and burn treatment. With multiple patents pending and proprietary formulas, processes, and applications, NuGene's goal is to become the industry leader for age defying skincare and hair care products, in addition to pharmaceutical products based on the same regenerative stem cell platform. For more information on NuGene and its stem cell based product lines, visit www.NuGene.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "proposes" or "planned," "seeks," "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," "would," "could" and similar expressions or the negative versions thereof and which also may be identified by their context, such as references to "products under development". All statements that address operating performance or events or developments that NuGene expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, we operate in a complex and changing domestic and international competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise, and consequently the information on which such expectations were based, such as expectations of distributor product placements and sales, timing of planned and anticipated product deliveries or product introductions, may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information on potential factors that could affect NuGene's financial results is included from time to time in NuGene's filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on November 21, 2016. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.