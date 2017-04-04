NuLegacy Engages Marketing Consultant

RENO, NEVADA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - NuLegacy Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd., an independent marketing and branding company providing marketing, distribution and branding services focused on introducing NuLegacy to registered dealers and advisors through direct (telephone) and email marketing campaigns.

With offices in Toronto and Montreal, Hybrid was founded in early 2011 to provide retail-focused origination and distribution services to the investment advisory industry throughout North America. Hybrid has a dedicated team of over 70 sales professionals with access to ~300,000 retail advisors across North America.

The engagement is for a term of three months expiring June 30, 2017, subject to extension on a month to month basis by agreement, at a fee of C$7,500 per month and will be funded out of the Company's general working capital.

About NuLegacy: NuLegacy Gold Corporation is an advanced stage Nevada exploration company focusing on the discovery of district scale Carlin-style gold deposits on its premier 98-sq. km (35 sq. mile) Cortez-trend Project in the prolific Cortez gold trend of Nevada.

To date we have discovered the Icebergi and the Avocado Carlin-style gold deposits and have identified three more highly prospective exploration targets (The Deep Iceberg, VIO and Jasperoid Basin geo-physical anomalies) to be drilled this year.

NuLegacy's Cortez-trend Project is located on trend and adjacentii to three multi-million ounce Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits) that are amongst Barrick Gold's largest, lowest cost and politically safest gold assetsiii.

i An established exploration target of 90-110 million tonnes of 0.9 to 1.1 grams of gold per tonne. These figures are conceptual in nature and derived from a compilation of 149 historic and 34 NuLegacy drill holes. To date, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. ii The similarity and proximity of these deposits in the Cortez Trend is not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization in the Cortez-trend Project. iii As extracted from Barrick's Q4-2013 and Q1-2014 reports.

On Behalf Of NuLegacy Gold Corporation

James E Anderson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit www.nulegacygold.com.

