NuLife Announces Plan to Commercialize Lead Compound in Ecuador

Lyophilized Cytokine Concentrated Plasma (lyoCCP) Aids Healing of Wounds

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - NuLife Sciences ( OTCQB : NULF) through the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, NuLife Medical, today announced plans to commercialize their lead compound, lyophilized Cytokine Concentrated Plasma (lyoCCP) in Ecuador.

The lyoCCP product is produced utilizing the NuLife Technique, the proprietary platform being developed by NuLife Sciences. The proprietary product has shown impressive results in aiding the healing of wounds that have been resistant to closure with traditional methods. An observational study was conducted earlier this year, showing impressive results in ten subjects. A larger study is planned in the coming weeks and months.

The worldwide wound care market is expected to be in excess of $20 billion by 2022. In fact, the worldwide incidence of all types of wounds ranges between 2% and 6%. These wounds represent a significant health risk, negatively impacting the quality of life for patients. In addition, they are very costly to healthcare systems.

"We are pleased with the study results and look forward to making an impact on the wound care market with our lyoCCP product," said John Hollister, NuLife Sciences Chief Executive Officer. "We have received tremendous support for this product from the medical community in Ecuador and the response from patients has been overwhelming. We see a significant opportunity in this market to commercialize this product, creating additional value for our shareholders."

About NuLife Sciences

NuLife Sciences Inc. is a biomedical company focused on medical research and technology that has the potential to address significant unmet medical needs in applications including wound care, organ and tissue transplants, regenerative medicine, and cell therapy. NuLife Sciences Inc. operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, NuLife Medical and NuLife BioMed. NuLife Medical utilizes a patent protected and unique proprietary method referred to as the "NuLife Technique" for the treatment of chronic wounds that resist closure or healing, such as diabetic foot ulcers and abrasions. NuLife Medical is currently applying the treatment to trial patients in Latin America with the goal of expanding globally, and into the United States. NuLife BioMed focuses on advancing human organ transplant technology that could potentially eliminate the need for an organ or tissue match and the necessity for anti-rejection drugs. NuLife BioMed utilizes the NuLife Technique and is currently in preclinical trials involving animal studies on its pathway to commercialization. The Company also seeks opportunities to acquire, merge or develop with other technologies with a focus on changing and saving lives. For more information please visit www.nulifesciences.us.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth below and elsewhere in this press release. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's growth strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue or losses, projected costs, prospects and plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, the Company cannot assure potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. The Company discloses important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from its expectations under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this press release. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf.