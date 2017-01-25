NuLife to Present at Source Capital Group Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - NuLife Sciences ( OTCQB : NULF) through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, NuLife BioMed, Inc. today announced that management will present at the Source Capital Group 2nd Annual Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference being held February 15th and 16th in New York.

NuLife management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day and is scheduled to present as follows:

Source Capital Group 2nd Annual Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, Feb 15 at 1:45-2:10 PM

Location: Convene, 730 Third Avenue, New York City, Track 1 - Tribeca

About NuLife Sciences

NuLife Sciences ( OTCQB : NULF) is a biomedical company focused on advancing human organ transplant technology and medical research. NuLife has a patent protected unique proprietary method ("NuLife Technique") that could potentially eliminate the need for an organ or tissue match and the necessity for anti-rejection drugs. With a massive need and market for organ transplants, and over 123K candidates waiting for an organ in the U.S. alone, NuLife's versatile technique is suitable for a variety of clinical indications. The Company has completed discovery phase for its technique, and is now entering a Preclinical phase involving animal experiments on its pathway to commercialization.

