NuLife to Present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference

SOURCE: NuLife Sciences, Inc.
March 07, 2017 07:30 ET
SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - NuLife Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: NULF) today announced that management will attend the 29th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
NuLife will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day and is scheduled to present as follows:
29th Annual ROTH ConferenceDate: Wednesday, March 15, 2017Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. Pacific timeLocation: Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, YELLOW - SALON 6 (1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Dana Point, CA 92629)
Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.
About NuLife Sciences
NuLife Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: NULF) is a biomedical company focused on medical research and technology that has the potential to address significant unmet medical needs in applications including transplantation/regenerative medicine/cell therapy/organ and tissue transplants. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary NuLife BioMed, it is currently working on advancing human organ transplant technology based upon a patent protected and unique proprietary method ("NuLife Technique") that could potentially eliminate the need for an organ or tissue match and the necessity for anti-rejection drugs. With a massive need and market for organ transplants, and over 123K candidates waiting for an organ in the U.S. alone, NuLife's versatile technique is suitable for a variety of clinical indications. The Company has completed discovery phase for its technique, and is now entering a Preclinical phase involving animal experiments on its pathway to commercialization. For more information please visit www.nulifesciences.us.
ContactInvestor RelationsTed HaberfieldMZ Group | President -- MZ North AmericaDirect: 760-755-2716Mobile: 858-204-5055thaberfield@mzgroup.uswww.mzgroup.us
