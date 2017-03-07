NuLife to Present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - NuLife Sciences Inc. ( OTCQB : NULF) today announced that management will attend the 29th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

NuLife will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day and is scheduled to present as follows:

29th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. Pacific time

Location: Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, YELLOW - SALON 6 (1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Dana Point, CA 92629)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

