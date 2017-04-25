Number of Easter package tours sold increased by 20%-25% yoy; WWPKG will continue to improve website and online sales platform in turn to enhance competitiveness

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - WWPKG Holdings Company Limited ("WWPKG", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") ( HKSE : 8069), is pleased to announce that, the number of Easter package tours sold increased by 20%-25% on a year-on-year basis. The result was driven by diversified travel products launched by the Company this year, including more sakura packages, for example Kyushu tour in package mix. Furthermore, the Company was appointed as the exclusive ticketing travel agency for Legoland Japan in Hong Kong at the beginning of this year. Building on the opening of Legoland, the Company continued to record satisfied sale performance. It also helped to boost up the sales of package tours of the Company.

WWPKG is committed to provide diversified and high quality travel products to their customers. New products such as "Best 100 Hotels Series" and "Super Chill Series" has been launched this year. "Best 100 Hotels", one of the most authoritative hotel indicators, is selected by Kankokeizai News Corporation in Japan every year. These excellent hotels will be included in the itinerary prepared by the Company, and "Super Chill Series" is specialised for supreme customers to enjoy their trip with the best flight, meals and accomodation.

WWPKG is going to launch family tours in the coming summer, with itinerary for all ages, such as Legoland Japan and Universal Studios, etc. In addition, the Company continued to improve its website and online sales platform so that customers will be able to view real time information on the availability and pricing of package tours and FIT products, and make purchase and booking with real time confirmation. A new mobile app is expected to be launched by the end of June this year.

Mr. Chun Ning YUEN, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company, said, "Hong Kong people are still very keen on travelling abroad. We believe that we will enhance our competitiveness by developing and strengthening our online sales platform, which enable us to provide customers with more flexible and convenient services."

About WWPKG Holdings Company Limited

WWPKG is founded in June 1979. The Group has become one of the long-established and well-known local travel agents, with 37 years of business in the travel service industry in Hong Kong. Its major business is the provision of outbound package tours with particular focus in Japan bound tours. The Group also offers other travel products and services to customers including free independent traveller (FIT) products and other ancillary travel related products and services.

Currently, the Group sells products and services through a number of channels including four branches in Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mongkok and Shatin, as well as online sales platform. The Group

also sells tailor made tours to customers through MICE tour department, as well as sells travel products to other travel agents in Hong Kong and Macau.

According to the industry research report, the Group was the second largest travel agent in Hong Kong in terms of number of travellers for package tours bound for Japan in 2015, and ranked eighth in terms of number of travellers for outbound package tours amongst the travel agents in Hong Kong which provided outbound package tours in 2015.