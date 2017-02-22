NuoDB Closes Out 2016 with Blockbuster Fourth Quarter

Largest Quarter in NuoDB History Drives 2.6 Times Q4 2015 Total Contract Value for Elastic SQL Database

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - After a year that began with the successful close of a $17M funding round, NuoDB, the elastic SQL database company for cloud applications, today announced the company increased total contract value from 2015 to 2016 by 54 percent. For the fourth quarter alone, the total contract value increased 2.6 times over Q4 2015 (the largest quarter of 2015). Software providers drove the vast majority of growth, citing the need for a database that combines transactional consistency and durability required by their applications with elastic scaling and continuous availability, which lower costs, and improve both performance and customer satisfaction.

As organizations continue to migrate to software as a service (SaaS) offerings, software providers are rapidly evolving to meet new customer expectations and requirements while lowering total cost of ownership. Market leaders and innovators that either began or expanded relationships with NuoDB in 2016 include: Alfa, BuyWinR, CauseSquare, Dassault Systèmes, Docunetix, Kodiak, London Stock Exchange Group, Movemedical, Paystar, SyncUp, and Unifying Solution. By leveraging NuoDB's distributed database architecture, these organizations can address immediate infrastructure needs while simultaneously building in flexibility to address future growth.

"At Alfa we pride ourselves on our commitment to client success -- and that includes ensuring that we aren't held back by our underlying database," said Tim Gage, head of research and development at Alfa. "NuoDB gives us what traditional relational databases can't -- an elastic SQL database that makes it easy to scale, delivers high performance, and supports an active-active deployment model. As a result, we simplify our architecture, lower costs, and improve customer satisfaction."

In 2016, NuoDB also introduced its Jump Start program, which provides qualified start-ups a free development license and the option to upgrade scale-out capabilities or to multi-data center operations later as the application gains momentum.

NuoDB's ability to execute in the face of rapidly changing market dynamics was further validated by third-party analysts in 2016. Notably, the company received one of the five highest scores across all four use cases (Traditional Transactions, Distributed Variable Data, Lightweight Events and Observations, and Hybrid Transactional / Analytic Processing) in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Operational Database Management Systems. The full report, "Critical Capabilities in Operational Database Management Systems" can be downloaded at www.nuodb.com/gartner-cc.

NuoDB also further underscored its commitment to helping customers simplify the transition away from legacy database systems with the release of NuoDB 2.5. Featuring SQL enhancements including window functions and SQL optimizations, the updated version offered additional capabilities within the management interface to make it even easier to monitor, manage, and adjust the database during a migration to the cloud.

The culmination of these efforts was due in large part to the newly expanded executive management team. With distributed database evangelist Ariff Kassam as Vice President of Products, Oracle veteran Stephen Fahey as Vice President of Sales, and data management marketing innovator Jeff Boehm as Chief Marketing Officer, NuoDB successfully accelerated its go-to-market strategy and capitalized on the market demand for an elastic SQL database.

"No matter the flavor of cloud applications -- public, private, or hybrid -- every software company is taking a closer look at how they can evolve their offering and move to the cloud to meet escalating customer demands. However, as the requirements scale, so too do costs and complexity, impeding timely application delivery and potentially detracting from the overall user experience," said Bob Walmsley, CEO of NuoDB. "Customers are selecting NuoDB not only because of our proven ability to ease the transition away from traditional database systems as applications move to the cloud, but because they need a long-term partner who can ensure future flexibility as their business grows. We are excited to build upon our momentum in the year ahead and will continue to deliver the agility our customers require to stay ahead of the competition."

