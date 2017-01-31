NuoDB Expands Community Edition to Support Elastic Scale-Out

Free developer release of elastic SQL database also offers resiliency across multiple hosts

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - As organizations increasingly adopt cloud applications for standard business operations, developers of new cloud applications have struggled to find a database built for today's cloud-centric environment -- typically having to sacrifice elasticity and resilience in favor of cost or SQL capabilities. NuoDB, the elastic SQL database company for cloud applications, today unveiled a more robust Community Edition to better support the needs of developers and start-ups.

Designed as an extendable, scale-out database, the newly released, expanded version of NuoDB Community Edition can automatically adjust to fluctuations and growth in transaction processing volumes while demonstrating resilience to hardware failure. The latest version allows users to add additional transaction processing nodes to handle greater operational workload throughput and can be deployed across multiple hosts for fault tolerance and high availability.

"NuoDB's ability to scale across nodes while keeping ACID transactions and ANSI SQL support means that I get on-demand scalability without losing ACID," said Vlad Chechetko, a Community Edition user developing a new application. "I really appreciate that it also has its own in-memory cache and the ability to process mixed workloads."

Customers select NuoDB because it scales in and out on-demand and ensures continuous availability while still providing standard database interfaces, operations, and guarantees of consistency and durability. NuoDB Community Edition's rich capabilities means that developers can prototype on a robust, commercial database and not have to worry about the risk of migration once their application gains traction.

Developers can also use NuoDB Community Edition to independently evaluate the product, which showcases its distributed peer-to-peer architecture and the benefits of continuous availability and simple, elastic scaling.

NuoDB Community Edition showcases:

Highly available distributed database services across commodity servers

Application access via a single, logical database view

A standards-based SQL interface

In-memory, transaction handling

Elastic scaling of the transaction processing layer

ACID-compliance

Data persistence to a single host

"When you're developing a commercial SaaS application, you want a database that can deliver elasticity and automation," said William O'Keefe of Frenel Solutions, an early user of NuoDB Community Edition. "NuoDB's flexible distributed database is a powerful and interesting alternative to traditional SQL databases."

NuoDB will further support Community Edition downloaders with a series of "How to" webinars. Register at: www.nuodb.com/ce-webinar

"We understand the pressure developers are under to quickly deliver applications designed to meet the demands of today's consumers. This expanded Community Edition is easy to develop on and yet built to scale, as needed, to meet these growing demands," said Ariff Kassam, vice president of products at NuoDB. "By offering the ability to test drive our elastic database, we can help the developer community learn first-hand, the value of a database built with the transactional consistency and durability that databases of record demand, with the scale-out simplicity, elasticity, and continuous availability that cloud applications require."

About NuoDB

NuoDB's elastic SQL database for cloud applications helps customers get applications to market faster and reduce their total cost of ownership. Software vendors and ecommerce companies rely on NuoDB to obtain the combination of scale-out simplicity, elasticity, and continuous availability that cloud applications require, with the transactional consistency and durability that databases of record demand.

As a result, customers can capitalize on modern technologies such as cloud computing and containerization to ensure their applications are ready for today's evolving expectations, as well as any future requirements.

NuoDB is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, USA, with offices in Dublin and Belfast. For more information, visit nuodb.com.