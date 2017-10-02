NuRAN Receives Orders of over $1 Million, Including Initial Delivery of 4G LTE Products

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - NuRAN Wireless (CSE:NUR)(CSE:NUR.CN)(CNSX:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF) is pleased to announce that it has received new orders of over $1 Million Canadian related to rural connectivity which includes the delivery of the newly-developed 4G LTE small cells.

These new orders include the first deliveries of 4G LTE small cells to a Tier One Telecom Operator demonstrating the relevance of broadband in rural connectivity.

"These new contracts are further evidence of the pressing need for mobile broadband infrastructure in areas other than large urban centers, and that solutions better adapted to these markets are key to continued growth in connectivity. Our partnerships with global players is also testimony to our deep know-how in the area of wireless connectivity and clearly demonstrates our worldwide leading role in this important endeavor of connecting everyone, everywhere", states Martin Bedard, Co-CEO at NuRAN Wireless Inc.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

Nutaq Innovations is a wholly owned subsidiary of NuRAN Wireless. Nutaq is a leading provider of advanced digital signal processing ("DSP") solutions and wireless technologies, including software defined radios ("SDR"). The Company operates three complementary lines of business; Wireless Network Products, Advanced Development Platforms ("ADP") and Engineering Services.

