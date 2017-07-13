NuRAN Selected by US Navy Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to Supply SDR

QUEBEC, QUEBEC CITY--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - NuRAN Wireless Inc. ('NuRAN Wireless" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(CSE:NUR.CN)(CNSX:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF) is proud to announce it has been selected to supply a software-defined radio ("SDR"), the PicoSDR 8x8, to the Naval Air Systems Command's (NAVAIR) Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) division. This SDR is designed specifically for research on multi-element arrays and overcomes one of the major technological barriers with SDR so far by supporting a very high number of antennas while maintaining phase coherency between them; a real breakthrough. As a result of the company's commitment to innovation, NuRAN Wireless is proudly joining Rockwell Collins as a supplier of software defined radios to NAVAIR.

Nutaq Innovations, a wholly owned subsidiary of NuRAN Wireless will supply its PicoSDR 8x8, a software-defined radio to the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) located in Point Mugu, California. The PicoSDR allows radio frequency performance, development of beam forming, phased-array or direction finding systems and evaluation and compatibility testing of modern Navy RF systems such as advanced radars, jammers, communication equipment, military cell phones, etc.

"We were excited to launch the PicoSDR as we knew it was addressing an important gap in the market by reducing considerably the time and effort required by engineers to setup a prototyping platform. The fact that this product is now in the hands of major customers such as NASA and NAVAIR proves that the product really meets the needs of the market and that our expertise is being recognized by some of the biggest players of the industry" explained Martin Bedard, Co-CEO & Co-President of NuRAN Wireless.

Software-Defined Radio is used to describe a radio transmitting/receiving hardware that is reconfigurable. Software-defined radio have significant utility for military and mobile (cell phone) applications, both of which must serve a wide variety of evolving radio protocols in real time.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless, with its wholly owned subsidiary Nutaq Innovation, is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless solutions. Its innovative GSM, LTE, and White Space radio access network (RAN) and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for mobile network operators and internet service providers.

The Company provides a variety of specialist systems for indoor coverage, rural and urban connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, and for emergency and crisis communications.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of NuRAN Wireless to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include: the intention to expand the business and operations of NuRAN Wireless and its product line. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: the ability of NuRAN Wireless to obtain necessary financing; general economic conditions in Canada and globally; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees and key management personnel; possibility that government policies or laws may change; possible disruptive effects of organizational or personnel changes; technological change, new products and standards; risks related to acquisitions and international expansion; reliance on large customers; reliance on a limited number of suppliers; risks related to the Corporation's competition; and the Corporation's failure to adequately protect its intellectual property; interruption or failure of information technology systems and other risk factors described in the Corporation's reports filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), including its financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2015, and those referred to under the heading "Risk Factors". These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NuRAN Wireless' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.