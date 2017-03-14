Nutra Pharma CEO Rik Deitsch Interviewed by Stockguru.com

The interview provides an outline for Nutra Pharma's growth plans over the next eighteen months

CORAL SPRINGS, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Nutra Pharma Corporation ( OTCQB : NPHC), a biotechnology company developing drugs for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis and HIV that also markets Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market, announced today that Stockguru.com will be releasing an interview with Nutra Pharma's CEO through their website.

"I appreciate the opportunity to be interviewed by Stockguru.com," commented Rik J Deitsch, CEO of Nutra Pharma. "We have been getting an increasing amount of press lately. Last month we were featured on NBC News Miami in a piece that has since been picked up nationally," he continued. "The current interview with Stockguru.com focusses on our OTC pain drugs, Nyloxin and Pet Pain-Away. These are clinically proven, all-natural products that are available today to deal with pain and inflammation in people and their pets. The interview also outlines the future of the Company's drug platform, especially the opportunity with our Multiple Sclerosis drug, RPI-78M. This brief interview nicely lays out the current, mid-term and long-term goals of the Company," he concluded.

The full interview is available at: https://stockguru.com/nutra-pharma-ceo-rik-deitsch-interview

According to their website, Stockguru.com is an independent company that features public company alerts that are published three times daily to members. The interview with Rik Deitsch was conducted by Stockguru.com's publisher, John Pentony.

