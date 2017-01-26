NutraFuels Expands Capacity & Adds New Talent -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing NutraFuels Corp.'s ( OTC PINK : NTFU) recent expansion of its product lines, as well as a key appointment and partnership that is designed to further the company's expansion into international markets.

NutraFuels recently announced the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities to produce nutrient-rich, nicotine-free, daily health and wellness liquid vape products. The portable electronic vaporizer (e-vape) technology enhances absorption and increases the bioavailability of nutrients compared to other delivery methods. Management plans to launch energy, focus, sleep, anti-stress, pain relief, and weight management e-vapes this quarter.

The new e-vape products add to the company's already-expansive product lines including its innovative NutraSpray and upcoming Nutra ProShots. In addition to these in-house brands, the company also provides co-branded products through My Daily Choice, Hempgenix, NutraXT, and Journey Health. Management anticipates several other agreements over the near-term as it further expands into the hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) market.

NutraFuels also announced that Mr. Daniel Slane of The Slane Company LLC has agreed to spearhead and advise on various expansion opportunities in Europe, Asia, India, and Africa. With 40 years of international business experience, Mr. Slane is uniquely qualified to develop new international distribution channels for its nutraceutical products. He is currently serving his ninth year as a Commissioner with the U.S.-China Economic Security Review Commission.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/nutrafuels-expands-capacity-adds-new-talent/

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.