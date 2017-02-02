NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU) Appoints Hon. Randy Avon to the Company's Advisory Board

COCONUT CREEK, FL--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - NutraFuels, Inc. ("NutraFuels" or "NTFU"), ( OTC PINK : NTFU), today announced that the company has engaged the services of the Honorable Randy Avon to advise and help facilitate new business development expansion into several key international markets that include Latin American, Central and South America.

Mr. Avon has over 50 years' experience and a proven track record of international business and project development, helping company's expand and grow into international markets. Mr. Avon will be advising and facilitating new business development and assisting NutraFuels with opening up several international Latin American markets for distribution of the company's nutraceutical products.

"We are pleased to appoint Mr. Avon to our advisory board, he brings a wealth of relevant business experience and knowledge, resources and expertise in international business experience and will serve our company well as we expand globally," said Edgar Ward, Nutrafuels's CEO. "We are excited to have him on board with us."

"We are excited about working with NutraFuels. We look forward to introducing their nutraceuticals into the International and Latin American markets and to a new and prosperous relationship with the company," said Mr. Randy Avon.

About Honorable Randy Avon:

Mr. Avon is the CEO and Managing Director of Asian Pacific Development Corp "Asian Pacific" (APDC), a multinational business development and investment banking company. Asian Pacific, with its global partner network, has completed over 18 billion dollars in global infrastructure projects in 22 nations during the past 3 decades. These projects are mostly public/private partnerships that utilize debt, equity, and cooperative funding. He is also the former CEO of Corporate & Financial Consultants (CFC), Florida Fixed Income Corp, the Ft. Lauderdale Kunshan China as well as the Aruba World Trade Centers and Gateway International Trading Partners LLC. He has served on the board of directors for multiple multi-national companies.

Mr. Avon is a former member of the Florida Legislature, formerly President and CEO of four World Trade Centers and Corporate and Financial Consultants (CFC). CFC completed over $8 Billion of infrastructure projects with E.F.Hutton and Prudential Bache prior to forming APDC. Mr. Avon was also a former Florida Legislator, State President of the Florida Jaycees, Charter President of the Florida JCI Senate, and was named one of Florida's Five Outstanding Young Men. He has served as a Presidential Advisor, was the Chairman of the Florida/Colombia Alliance, and was honored by the U.S. State Department with the James McKeithan Award for International achievements in the private sector. He chaired the Organization of American States (OAS) meeting in the United States in 2005 and has been a U.S. delegate to the past four Summits of the Americas.

Mr. Avon's background is deeply rooted in community involvement, civic, and citizen diplomacy achievements.

He served as a distinguished member of the Florida Legislature and was the previous Chairman of the Florida/Colombia Alliance. He has been listed in Marquis' Who's Who in American Politics, Community Leaders of America, Outstanding Young Men of America, Marquis' Who's Who in Finance and Industry, and was named as a recipient of the 2007 Global Leaders Award. He was named one of south Florida's "100 Most Powerful International Leaders" by South Florida CEO Magazine.

http://www.asianpacificdevcorp.com/index.html

About NutraFuels, Inc.

http://nutrafuels.com/

NTFU was founded in 2010, to manufacture, distribute and market a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers and wholesale outlets. Oral spray delivery systems are recognized by many as an effective methodology for delivery of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Oral spray delivery is recognized by consumers for its convenience, dosage precision and timely assimilation into the body. NTFU's product line consists of vitamins and nutrients in an aqueous solution, orally delivered through a non-aerosol pump. NTFU's products are sprayed into the mouth in the form of a fine mist entering the delicate tissue of the mouth. The nutrients are delivered into the bloodstream and assimilated throughout the body more quickly than traditional methods, avoiding the solubility and absorption problems common with most ingested vitamins and nutritional supplements in pill or capsule form.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of NutraFuels, Inc statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the NutraFuels' financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think", "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. NutraFuels cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. NutraFuels does not undertake, and NutraFuels specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from NutraFuels' expectations and estimates.