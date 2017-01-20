NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU) Appoints Mr. Daniel Slane to the Company's Advisory Board and Engages the Services of The Slane Company LLC. to Spearhead the Company's Expansion into Several Key International Markets

COCONUT CREEK, FL--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - NutraFuels, Inc. ("NutraFuels" or "NTFU") ( OTC PINK : NTFU) today announced that the company has engaged the services of Mr. Daniel Slane of The Slane Company LLC., to spearhead and advise on various expansion opportunities into several key international markets including Europe, Asia, India and Africa.

Mr. Slane has an extensive 40 year background in international business relations and development. Mr. Slane will be advising and facilitating new business development and assisting NutraFuels with opening up several international markets for distribution of the company's nutraceutical products.

"We are pleased to appoint Mr. Slane to our advisory board, his wealth of knowledge, resources and expertise in international business will serve our company well as we expand globally," said Edgar Ward, Nutrafuels's CEO.

"We are excited about introducing NutraFuels nutraceuticals into the Asian markets and look forward to a new and prosperous relationship with the company," said Mr. Daniel Slane.

About Daniel M. Slane

Daniel Slane serves as a Commissioner with the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

In 1996, Mr. Slane became a member of the board of trustees of The Ohio State University and was chairman from 2005 to 2006. The Ohio State University is the nation's largest university, with an annual budget of over $4 billion. He is also the former chairman of University Hospital, a 1,000-bed regional hospital in Columbus, and the former chairman of the James Cancer Hospital, a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center. Mr. Slane serves on the board of a financial institution and a number of nonprofit organizations.

Mr. Slane is the founder and co-owner of the Slane Company, whose principal business includes real estate development, lumber, and furniture. He has extensive international business experience, including operating a business in China. Prior to becoming a member of the Commission, Mr. Slane manufactured plywood and related wood products at factories in Harbin, Dalian, and Balu (Pizhou), China.

Mr. Slane received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate from The Ohio State University. He holds a Master's Degree in International Law from the Europa Institute at the University of Amsterdam in The Netherlands. Mr. Slane is a member of the Ohio Bar and was formerly a partner in the law firm of Grieser, Schafer, Blumenstiel, and Slane.

http://www.uscc.gov/Commission_Members/daniel-m-slane

About NutraFuels, Inc.

http://nutrafuels.com/

NTFU was founded in 2010, to manufacture, distribute and market a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers and wholesale outlets. Oral spray delivery systems are recognized by many as an effective methodology for delivery of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Oral spray delivery is recognized by consumers for its convenience, dosage precision and timely assimilation into the body. NTFU's product line consists of vitamins and nutrients in an aqueous solution, orally delivered through a non-aerosol pump. NTFU's products are sprayed into the mouth in the form of a fine mist entering the delicate tissue of the mouth. The nutrients are delivered into the bloodstream and assimilated throughout the body more quickly than traditional methods, avoiding the solubility and absorption problems common with most ingested vitamins and nutritional supplements in pill or capsule form.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of NutraFuels, Inc statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the NutraFuels' financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think", "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. NutraFuels cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. NutraFuels does not undertake, and NutraFuels specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from NutraFuels' expectations and estimates.