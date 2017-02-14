NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU) Appoints Senator Ron A. Silver to the Company's Advisory Board to Accommodate New Business Development

COCONUT CREEK, FL--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - NutraFuels, Inc. ("NutraFuels" or "NTFU"), ( OTC PINK : NTFU), today announced that the company has engaged the services of Senator Ron Silver to advise and assist the company with new business development to accommodate International product distribution and the export of goods. This will include the company's entire line of Oral Sprays, Tincture Drop, EVAPE and other health and wellness products. Mr. Silver will also consult on matters pertaining to the marketing and distribution of the company's complete line of CBD (Cannabidiol) nutraceuticals and various business development opportunities in the US, and abroad.

Mr. Silver has over 40 years' experience in the public and private sectors with extensive experience in both business law, business development and International distribution.

"We are extremely pleased to appoint Mr. Silver to our advisory board, he brings a solid understanding of business development and distribution from a legal standpoint, along with relevant business experience, knowledge, resources and expertise in the US and international markets, he will serve our company well as we expand domestically and globally," said Edgar Ward, Nutrafuels's CEO. "We are happy to have him on board with us."

"I am really excited about working with NutraFuels and the great platform they've developed. I look forward to a prosperous relationship with the company," said Mr. Ron Silver.

About Senator Ron Silver:

Senator Silver served as a distinguished member of the Florida Legislature for over two decades. He has served as Majority Leader of the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate. He was honored as the most effective member in each body. He is an attorney at law, former prosecuting attorney, and Municipal Judge. He was appointed by President Clinton as the Chairman of the F.E.M.A. Advisory Committee and also to the Advisory Board of the Trade Commission. He is also a former Chairman of the Southern Legislative Conference. When he retired after 24 years of public service, he was the Dean of the Florida Legislature.

About NutraFuels, Inc.

http://nutrafuels.com/

NTFU was founded in 2010, to manufacture, distribute and market a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers and wholesale outlets. Oral spray delivery systems are recognized by many as an effective methodology for delivery of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Oral spray delivery is recognized by consumers for its convenience, dosage precision and timely assimilation into the body. NTFU's product line consists of vitamins and nutrients in an aqueous solution, orally delivered through a non-aerosol pump. NTFU's products are sprayed into the mouth in the form of a fine mist entering the delicate tissue of the mouth. The nutrients are delivered into the bloodstream and assimilated throughout the body more quickly than traditional methods, avoiding the solubility and absorption problems common with most ingested vitamins and nutritional supplements in pill or capsule form.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of NutraFuels, Inc. statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the NutraFuels' financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think", "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. NutraFuels cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. NutraFuels does not undertake, and NutraFuels specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from NutraFuels' expectations and estimates.