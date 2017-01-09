NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU) Begins New Brand Development and Production of Five Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) Rich Oral Spray Nutraceutical Products

COCONUT CREEK, FL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - NutraFuels Inc. ("NutraFuels" or "NTFU") ( OTC PINK : NTFU) today announced that the company is in the process of completing a new brand identity for it's newly developed oral spray CBD products named NutraHemp CBD. NTFU has started production on five CBD oral spray products to help support various daily health and wellness needs. The company's new line of oral sprays include; Pain Relief, Sleep Support, Energy & Focus, Anti-Stress/Relaxation and Weight Management. Each of the five formulations contains researched, naturally derived ingredients along with Industrial Hemp cannabidiol (CBD), formulated in an aqueous solution delivered orally via the company's intra-oral spray delivery system.

NTFU is now in the final stages of completing the new brand identity, packaging and positioning for the five oral spray CBD formulas and will be ready to launch the line nationally through the company's partnership distribution platforms in the first quarter of 2017.

About NutraFuels, Inc.

NTFU was founded in 2010, to manufacture, distribute and market a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers and wholesale outlets. Oral spray delivery systems are recognized by many as an effective methodology for delivery of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Oral spray delivery is recognized by consumers for its convenience, dosage precision and timely assimilation into the body. NTFU's product line consists of vitamins and nutrients in an aqueous solution, orally delivered through a non-aerosol pump. NTFU's products are sprayed into the mouth in the form of a fine mist entering the delicate tissue of the mouth. The nutrients are delivered into the bloodstream and assimilated throughout the body more quickly than traditional methods, avoiding the solubility and absorption problems common with most ingested vitamins and nutritional supplements in pill or capsule form.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of NutraFuels, Inc statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the NutraFuels' financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think", "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. NutraFuels cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. NutraFuels does not undertake, and NutraFuels specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from NutraFuels' expectations and estimates.