NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU) Prepares to Conduct Clinical Studies on the Company's Product Line of Oral Spray Nutraceuticals beginning with the Company's Sleep Support Oral Spray Containing CBD (Cannabidiol)

COCONUT CREEK, FL--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - NutraFuels, Inc. ("NutraFuels" or "NTFU"), ( OTC PINK : NTFU), today announced that the company is in the process of implementing clinical efficacy studies on the company's product line of oral spray nutraceuticals beginning with the company's Sleep Support oral spray containing CBD (Cannabidiol).

The clinical program will evaluate the absorption and efficacy of the company's unique oral spray nutraceutical products for common health and wellness uses, including sleep disorders, pain relief and others. The initial studies will describe the time course of absorption of melatonin and CBD (Cannabidiol) following a fixed single oral spray dose of Sleep Support in healthy volunteers. The second phase of this development program is to determine the effectiveness of NutraFuels Sleep Support Oral Spray on various sleep parameters in subjects with sleep disorders.

NutraFuels has engaged with clinical research and development experts to facilitate the setup process and execution of several studies specific to the company's product line of daily health and wellness oral sprays. The company plans to begin these studies within the second quarter of 2017. Once completed the company will then move forward with further studies to demonstrate the efficacy of the company's other naturally derived products that cater to various daily health and wellness uses.

"We are pleased to announce that we are taking the necessary steps to validate the efficacy and benefit of our products and look forward to producing conclusive data that will demonstrate the quality of the products we produce," said Edgar Ward, NutraFuels President/CEO.

NTFU was founded in 2010, to manufacture, distribute and market a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers and wholesale outlets. Oral spray delivery systems are recognized by many as an effective methodology for delivery of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Oral spray delivery is recognized by consumers for its convenience, dosage precision and timely assimilation into the body. NTFU's product line consists of vitamins and nutrients in an aqueous solution, orally delivered through a non-aerosol pump. NTFU's products are sprayed into the mouth in the form of a fine mist entering the delicate tissue of the mouth. The nutrients are delivered into the bloodstream and assimilated throughout the body more quickly than traditional methods, avoiding the solubility and absorption problems common with most ingested vitamins and nutritional supplements in pill or capsule form.

