NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU) Provides 2016 Year End Financials and Shareholder Update

COCONUT CREEK, FL--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - NutraFuels Inc. ("NutraFuels" or "NTFU"), ( OTC PINK : NTFU), Posts 2016 Year End Revenue of $391,855, up 102% year-over-year.

NutraFuels, Inc. ( OTC PINK : NTFU) today announced financial results for fiscal 2016 ended December 31, 2016. The company posted revenue of $391,855, up 102% year-over-year. The GAAP net loss was $1,528,500, or ($0.05) per diluted share, down 27% from 2015 loss. The GAAP Gross Margin of $286,000.00 up 391% year-over-year.

2016 General & Administrative down 34% from 2015

2016 cash used by operations down 21% from 2015

2016 cash provided by financing activities down 23% from 2015

The company began to repay debt in the amount of $183,000 during 2016

New debt was down $25,000 or 7% and sale of stock was up $316,300 or 144%.

In 2016 we converted $237,000 of our debt to equity.

In January 2017 we converted our $2,200,000 remaining debt to equity and the Company is now debt free.

Company Update

NTFU has ended 2016 with increased revenue and improved financials compared to the company's previous years of 2014 & 2015. Throughout 2016 and the past three months, the company's focus has been on building a solid manufacturing and distribution platform for unique and novel nutraceuticals that deliver noticeable desired effects. This has set the stage for strong growth as the company expands its manufacturing operation, product lines, customers and distribution of products worldwide. NTFU has currently secured new private label business, distribution opportunities, partnerships and alliances, that will result in increased multiple revenue streams.

To validate the company's products NTFU is in the process of finalizing protocols for a clinical study on one of the company's flagship products; Oral Spray Sleep Support with CBD (Cannabidiol). The anticipated successful results will provide Pharmacokinetic (proof of optimal absorption) and efficacy data to substantiate the effectiveness of the product. After completion of the first study, the company plans to conduct additional studies on other products that they manufacture. The company plans to launch over a dozen new products within the next three months and anticipates strong customer retention based on current sell through and repeat business that has been developed over the last year.

"We have made great progress over the past fifteen months," said Edgar Ward, Nutrafuels's CEO. "We are strategically executing our game plan and we are seeing a positive reaction to the planed launch of our in house brands along with increased production demand from our private label business. As we move forward with additional new innovative formulas and products we remain focused on producing and distributing high quality daily health and wellness products to help improve the quality of life through naturally derived efficient and effective supplementation."

About NutraFuels, Inc.

NTFU was founded in 2010, to manufacture, distribute and market a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers and wholesale outlets. Oral spray delivery systems are recognized by many as an effective methodology for delivery of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Oral spray delivery is recognized by consumers for its convenience, dosage precision and timely assimilation into the body. NTFU's product line consists of vitamins and nutrients in an aqueous solution, orally delivered through a non-aerosol pump. NTFU's products are sprayed into the mouth in the form of a fine mist entering the delicate tissue of the mouth. The nutrients are delivered into the bloodstream and assimilated throughout the body more quickly than traditional methods, avoiding the solubility and absorption problems common with most ingested vitamins and nutritional supplements in pill or capsule form.

