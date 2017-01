NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU) Secures Partnership with Breadfruit Tree DBA NFSKIN to Develop, Manufacture and Distribute a Multitude of Nutraceutical Dietary Supplements

COCONUT CREEK, FL--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - NutraFuels, Inc. ("NutraFuels" or "NTFU") ( OTC PINK : NTFU) today announced that the company has executed a new business development agreement and partnered with private label skin care and dietary supplement company, NFSKIN to manufacture market and distribute a wide array of liquid based nutraceutical products.

Under the agreement NutraFuels will manufacturer for NFSKIN and its customers a multitude of liquid based nutraceutical dietary supplement products utilizing various delivery systems including intra-oral spray, sublingual drop and drink shot formulations.

The new partnership/alliance between NutraFuels and NFFSKIN is a direct result of the growth in the health and wellness sector, along increased product demand for efficient, effective unique and novel nutraceutical products that are manufactured in the U.S.

"We are excited to partner with NFSKIN and expand our manufacturing business," said Edgar Ward, Nutrafuels's CEO. "We are strategically aligning ourselves with companies like NFSKIN who provide new business opportunities and extensive resources."

"NF Skin is excited to be in partnership with NutraFuels in expanding their current line of CBD products for the branded and private label market. This relationship will increase our current manufacturing capabilities and will allow us to facilitate our ever expanding customer base with not just the development of new products but a faster turnaround times," said Bruce Hutson NFSKIN CEO.

About NFSKIN

NFSKIN was founded in 2008 as a skin care/dietary nutraceutical manufacturer. NFSKIN is now established as a prominent formulator and manufacturer of the highest quality skin care and CBD products in the industry. The company's business involves private label as well as white label production for e-commerce and retailers worldwide.

http://nfskin.com/

https://hempgenix.us/

About NutraFuels, Inc.

NTFU was founded in 2010, to manufacture, distribute and market a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers and wholesale outlets. Oral spray delivery systems are recognized by many as an effective methodology for delivery of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Oral spray delivery is recognized by consumers for its convenience, dosage precision and timely assimilation into the body. NTFU's product line consists of vitamins and nutrients in an aqueous solution, orally delivered through a non-aerosol pump. NTFU's products are sprayed into the mouth in the form of a fine mist entering the delicate tissue of the mouth. The nutrients are delivered into the bloodstream and assimilated throughout the body more quickly than traditional methods, avoiding the solubility and absorption problems common with most ingested vitamins and nutritional supplements in pill or capsule form.

http://nutrafuels.com/

Safe Harbor

