NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU) Takes Steps to Become a Fully-Reporting Company and Engages Third-Party SEC Accounting/Auditing Firm

COCONUT CREEK, FL--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - NutraFuels, Inc. ("NutraFuels" or "NTFU"), ( OTC PINK : NTFU), today announced that it has secured the services of Daszkal Bolton accountants & advisors a third-party SEC accounting/auditing firm to audit the company's books and records for years 2015 & 2016 so that the company may become fully-reporting under SEC guidelines.

"We are pleased to announce that we are taking the next steps to becoming a fully reporting company," said Edgar Ward, Nutrafuels's CEO "We believe this action is necessary in providing full disclosure and transparency to the investment community along with our commitment to the company and its shareholders."

About Daszkal Bolton:

http://dbllp.com/

For more than 20 years, Daszkal Bolton has been standing by the side of growth-oriented companies, not-for-profit organizations and high net worth families to provide added strength as they conquer new ground in their businesses, missions and lives.

We're a full-service accounting and advisory firm providing tax, accounting, audit and a wide range of business consulting services throughout South Florida. Our clients range from large multinational corporations with international operations in Miami to not-for-profit organizations in Fort Lauderdale, high net worth individuals and families in Palm Beach and much in between.

Our professional services include tax (corporate tax, international tax, personal tax, and state and local tax); audit, accounting and transaction advisory services; and forensic accounting, litigation support, and business valuations. We also offer a range of private client services, including wealth transfer planning, philanthropic planning and charitable giving, and a fully operational family office practice that acts as the chief financial officer to manage the complexities associated with wealth. Through affiliated companies, Benchmark Financial Group and White Knight Solutions, we are able to provide financial planning and financial consulting services respectively.

Our more than 130 people provide these accounting and advisory services from three offices in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Jupiter -- serving clients throughout South Florida, across the country and around the world.

The Daszkal Bolton focused industry practices include real estate, construction, healthcare, hedge funds and financial services, biotech, high-tech, life science, manufacturing, distribution, not-for-profit, retail, professional athletes, clubs and hospitality. We work with public companies (SEC registrants) as well as private companies.

Daszkal Bolton is a member of AGN International, an affiliation of accounting and business advisory firms that collaborate and share resources in more than 80 countries. Through 200 AGN International member firms, Daszkal Bolton is able to assist clients in meeting their needs throughout the United States and around the world.

About NutraFuels, Inc.

http://nutrafuels.com/

NTFU was founded in 2010, to manufacture, distribute and market a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers and wholesale outlets. Oral spray delivery systems are recognized by many as an effective methodology for delivery of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Oral spray delivery is recognized by consumers for its convenience, dosage precision and timely assimilation into the body. NTFU's product line consists of vitamins and nutrients in an aqueous solution, orally delivered through a non-aerosol pump. NTFU's products are sprayed into the mouth in the form of a fine mist entering the delicate tissue of the mouth. The nutrients are delivered into the bloodstream and assimilated throughout the body more quickly than traditional methods, avoiding the solubility and absorption problems common with most ingested vitamins and nutritional supplements in pill or capsule form.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of NutraFuels, Inc statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the NutraFuels' financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think", "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. NutraFuels cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. NutraFuels does not undertake, and NutraFuels specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from NutraFuels' expectations and estimates.