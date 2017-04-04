NutraFuels Sets the Stage for Growth with New Launches & Improving Financials -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article that takes a closer look at NutraFuels Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : NTFU) tremendous strides in launching new products and securing purchase orders over the past month, as well as the company's efforts to become debt free and more transparent.

NutraFuels recently announced that it finalized product packaging and began production of five of its latest oral spray daily health and wellness products containing cannabidiol (CBD) derived from industrial hemp. These dietary supplements support various daily health and wellness uses including weight loss, anti-stress, energy and focus, sleep support, and pain relief. The THC-free product line will be marketed and sold through third parties and internal distribution.

The problem with many supplements on the market is that the absorption of CBD is limited by the so-called first-pass metabolism in the liver. After recognizing this problem, the company developed an innovative oral spray delivery system that is both convenient and significantly increases bioavailability by bypassing first-pass metabolism in the liver. CBDs and other nutrients are delivered directly into the bloodstream and readily utilized by the body.

NutraFuels followed up the launch of its new products with the announcement of multiple purchase orders from various entities to manufacture hemp-derived CBD rich nutraceutical products. The team already began production of its NutraHempCBD house brand and is in the process of producing several different SKUs under multiple other brands. With the new demand, the company is exploring ways to increase its manufacturing capacity to support future growth.

The cannabidiol (CBD) market is expected to surpass $2 billion by 2020, according to the Hemp Business Journal's CBD Report, which represents a breakneck 59% compound annual growth rate. With new studies showing clinical benefits every day, the sector has caught the attention of both medical professionals and consumers, especially since CBDs aren't subject to the same harsh restrictions as psychoactive components of the cannabis plant.

On a balance sheet and governance level, the company announced last month that it converted all of its short- and long-term outstanding debt and became debt free. The company also announced the engagement of Daszkal Bolton accountants and advisors -- a third party SEC accounting and auditing firm -- to complete an audit of the company's books and records for 2015 and 2016 so that it could become fully-reporting under SEC guidelines.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.