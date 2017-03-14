NutraFuels Takes a Low-Risk Approach in More Than One Way -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing NutraFuels Corp.'s ( OTC PINK : NTFU) proven, low-risk approach to the cannabis industry and its focus on proving the benefits of its products.

The market for cannabidiol (CBD) could reach $2.1 billion by 2020, according to The Hemp Business Journal's CBD Report, growing at 59% compound annual growth rate. With potential regulatory issues facing the recreational cannabis industry, investors may want to take a closer look at companies involved in the CBD-focused medical cannabis and nutraceutical space as a way to capitalize on the industry's growth without taking on quite as much risk.

NutraFuels avoids these concerns through the use of hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD), which has demonstrated the potential to treat a variety of medical conditions without the "high" effects associated with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). In fact, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has repeatedly tried and failed to regulate hemp in the same way as marijuana with courts ruling that it is not dangerous at all.

At the same time, most nutraceutical companies have taken a very non-scientific approach to developing and marketing their products. In fact, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) sent a warning letter to companies developing cannabidiol (CBD) oils in 2015 for not presenting any scientific basis for their claims and falsely marketing products that didn't contain any CBDs. These kind of practices have become commonplace in the industry and make it difficult for consumers to select products.

NutraFuels is focused on validating the effectiveness of its products by conducting clinical studies. In February, the company announced that it was preparing clinical trials of its line of oral spray nutraceuticals beginning with its sleep support oral spray that contains CBD. The team plans to begin the studies during the second quarter of 2017 while progressing to studies of its other products over time.

Please follow the link to read the whole article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/nutrafuels-takes-low-risk-approach-one-way/

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.