NutraFuels Takes a Unique Approach to Corporate Development -- CFN Media

The global nutraceutical industry is expected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach $279 billion by 2020, according to Transparency Market Research, driven by more health-conscious consumers. Over the past few years, cannabidiol ("CBD") has become one of the fastest growing nutraceutical product categories. The Hemp Business Journal projects that hemp-based CBD sales could exceed $450 million by 2020.

Most nutraceutical companies simply package well-known compounds, such as vitamins or fish oils, into capsules or foods and rely on anecdotal data to support consumption. Unfortunately, many of these well-known compounds have little actual health value and others could actually prove dangerous when over-consumed. For example, many experts have argued that consumers shouldn't waste their money on multivitamins.

NutraFuels has taken a pharmaceutical-like approach within the nutraceutical industry by conducting clinical trials to validate its products. For example, the company recently announced that it was preparing to conduct clinical efficacy trials on its line-up of CBD-containing oral sprays. The initial studies will look at the time-course of absorption, while the second phase will look at the efficacy in specific indications - such as sleep support.

NutraFuels is also unique among publicly-traded micro-cap companies with its improving financial condition and increasing transparency. In February, the company announced that it had converted all of its short- and long-term outstanding debt to become completely debt-free. The move helps free up cash flow that previously went towards debt service payments and improves its future ability to use debt financing rather than equity financing. Management also recently unveiled steps to become a fully-reporting company with the SEC in a bid to improve transparency.

