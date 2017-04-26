KAILUA-KONA, HI--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Nutrex Hawaii, Inc. is proud to announce that its Green Complete Superfood Powder has received Non-GMO Project Verification. Green Complete Superfood Powder is a natural vanilla-ﬂavored blend of three grams of Hawaiian Spirulina®, organic greens, organic antioxidants, and probiotics.

"We choose to get our products Non-GMO Project Verified because it validates our commitment to consumer trust, transparency and sustainability," said Julia Linhart, Nutrex Hawaii, Inc. "We source ingredients that are GMO-free and earning this certification verifies that and helps build consumer confidence."

The Non-GMO Project is the premier entity in North America that offers third-party verification products made according to rigorous best practices for GMO avoidance, and the associated seal is the most trusted sign that a product is produced through best practices for GMO avoidance.

"Our Green Complete Superfood Powder is the only greens product on the market that offers a full serving of Hawaiian Spirulina. We decided to focus on a few key power ingredients in our blend and keep it simple, so consumers can quickly scan the label to distinguish what they are consuming. We've had great feedback with this simplistic strategy, as well as the taste of the product," added Linhart.

Green Complete Superfood Powder boosts immunity.* It combines a full three gram serving of Hawaiian Spirulina, broccoli, kale, spinach, dulse, acai, goji berry and probiotic (Saccharomyces boulardii). A key differentiator of Green Complete when compared to other greens products is that the formula is grass-free and certified gluten-free by the Gluten Intolerance Group. Green Complete is also vegan and dairy, lactose and soy free.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Nutrex Hawaii

Nutrex Hawaii was founded in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii in 1990. Our founder, Dr. Gerald Cysewski, chose the pristine Kona Coast of Hawaii due to the pure, unpolluted, clean growing location and access to deep ocean water from a depth of 2000 feet. Our 90-acre facility is located in a BioSecure zone, free of all pesticides and herbicides. Direct from the manufacturer, our Hawaiian Spirulina and BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin are guaranteed fresh, authentic, and straight from Hawaii. Learn more at http://www.nutrex-hawaii.com and please follow us on Facebook (Facebook.com/NutrexHawaii), Twitter (@supernutrient) and Instagram (@HawaiianSpirulina).