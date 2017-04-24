NutriBullets SuperFood Boost Featuring Plandai Biotechnology's Phytofare Expected to Hit Retailers in May

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. ( OTCQB : PLPL) ("Plandaí" or "the Company"), producer of the highly bioavailable Phytofare® Catechin Complex, today announced that NutriBullet SuperFood Fat Burning Boost® featuring Plandaí's Phytofare® Catechin Complex will be available at retail outlets across the United States as early as May 2017. As announced last November, Capital Brands, the makers of NutriBullet SuperFoods, will now be featuring Plandaí's Phytofare® Catechin Complex as the active ingredient in their product, SuperFood Fat Burning Boost®. Capital Brands is expected to launch the revised product containing Phytofare® with their retailers and on their website (nutriliving.com) as early as next month.

Callum Cottrell-Duffield, Chief Operating Officer for Plandaí Biotechnology, commented, "We are excited to have Phytofare® associated with such a fantastic brand as Nutribullet. Their use of Phytofare® as an active ingredient in their reformulation is a clear indication of their commitment to use only the best ingredients to ensure that their customers receive a supremely effective product. It is also testimony to our shareholders that we are indeed on the right track and that our Phytofare® ingredients are game changers for the supplement industry."

NutriBullet® has formulated specialized, plant-based SuperFood products using a variety of plant proteins, prebiotic and other dietary fibers, proprietary spice blends, and other unique ingredients etc. that can be easily combined into healthy smoothies using their industry-leading nutrient extraction blenders. The company uses all GMO-free ingredients sourced from the world's most reputable farms that undergo extensive testing for purity, effectiveness and flavor.

Plandaí operates an 8,000-acre estate in Mpumalanga, South Africa, where it grows and processes the green tea used in its Phytofare® products. The company uses solar power for on-site housing and organic, sustainable farming practices to ensure the highest quality. Between the farm and factory, the company provides employment for hundreds of local families and, through profit sharing and rental payments, is able to bring economic value to the Zulu community.

About Capital Brands LLC

Capital Brands LLC and its subsidiaries create, produce, and sell NutriBullet blenders as well as SuperFood formula mixes and other accessories for their blenders that help give the consumer the best possible health benefits using only the best and most quality ingredients available. The company focuses on nutrient extraction in order to deliver the most nutrients possible from food and other ingredients to increase the health of people everywhere. For more information, please visit https://www.nutribullet.com/. "NutriBullet" and "SuperFood Fat Burning Boost" are the registered trademarks of Capbran Holdings, LLC.

About Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.

Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. and its subsidiaries develop highly phyto-available™ extracts. Plandaí Biotechnology controls every aspect of the process, from growing the raw materials on its farms in South Africa, to producing its proprietary Phytofare® extracts in-house, allowing the Company to guarantee the continuity of supply as well as quality control throughout the entire process. Targeted industries for the Company's products include beverage, cosmeceutical, wellness, nutraceutical, anti-aging, and pharmaceutical. For more information, please visit http://www.plandaibiotech.com.

