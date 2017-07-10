Nutrition 21 Velositol Gains GRAS Status

PURCHASE, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Nutrition 21's patented ingredient combining amylopectin and chromium, brand named Velositol, has attained GRAS (generally recognized as safe) status after an extensive and rigorous review of the scientific dossier and safety data conducted by Intertek Health Sciences, Inc. Velositol was determined to be GRAS at the recommended serving of 2 grams per day in protein drinks (including ready-to-drink and powder), meal replacement bars, energy and protein bars; with the consideration that these products can be taken up to three times a day.

Attaining GRAS status is an important and extensive process requiring third-party review of scientific and safety information. Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn't approve foods prior to market, it does subject food additives to a pre-market review and approval process, unless the substance is generally recognized, among qualified experts, as having been adequately shown to be safe under the conditions of its intended use.

A recent study published in Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition shows Velositol doubles the rate of muscle protein synthesis (MPS) when combined with whey protein (6 grams); the rate of MPS increased by 48 percent from baseline as compared to a 24 percent increase from baseline seen with whey protein alone.

"We believe using Velositol is a more efficient way to build muscle and will really unlock the power of protein," said Joe Weiss, president of Nutrition 21. "Velositol was formulated to enhance the insulinogenic response, which increases amino acid uptake in muscles, and is protected under a number of patents and pending patent applications."

Research on Velositol shows a significant increase in MPS, along with a non-significant increase in insulin; a key factor to initiating muscle growth. Blood glucose levels remained in the healthy, normal range for study participants. For more information on Velositol, visit: www.Nutrition21.com.

About Nutrition 21, LLC

Nutrition 21, a wholly owned subsidiary of JDS Therapeutics, is a leader in the nutritional supplement industry. With many years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has created unique, patented products that are safe and clinically effective. Rigorous preclinical and clinical trials are a key part of its product development strategy to ensure product safety and consumer trust. Nutrition 21 currently holds more than 100 domestic and international issued, and pending, patents for products. Many support unique claims associated with, among others, glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition and sports nutrition.

The company is a developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for dietary supplements, medical foods and beverages. Nutrition 21's branded ingredients include: Velositol® amylopectin chromium complex, clinically shown to significantly enhance the effects of whey protein - significantly increasing muscle protein synthesis, the key to muscle growth; Chromax® chromium picolinate, with clinically substantiated benefits for glucose metabolism, weight management, and brain health; Nitrosigine® bonded arginine silicate is clinically shown to significantly boost nitric oxide levels supporting mental acuity/focus and sports nutrition. Nitric oxide is a key factor in promoting the relaxation of smooth muscle in blood vessels, increasing blood flow to working muscles. For more information, please visit: www.Nutrition21.com.