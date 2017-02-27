Nutritional High Announces IR Consultant and Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE:EAT)(OTCQB:SPLIF)(FRANKFURT:2NU) is pleased to announce that it has engaged 360 Aviation Services Inc. ("360") to provide investor relations services pursuant to an investor relations consulting agreement dated February 16th, 2017 (the "Consulting Agreement").

The Consulting Agreement has an initial 3-month term and is renewable at the mutual agreement of both parties. 360 will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000 plus applicable taxes from the Company and is being granted stock options (the "Options") to acquire up to 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, subject to vesting provisions of 25% every three months, and in accordance with the policies of the regulatory authorities and NHII's Stock Option Plan, dated July 7th, 2014. The Options are exercisable for a period of 2 (two) years from the date of grant.

Services under the Consulting Agreement will be provided by 360. 360 currently holds no shares of the Company and has no other direct or indirect interests in the Company.

360 Aviation Services Inc. ("360") is a full-service investor relations firm headquartered in Vancouver that assists small cap public companies with marketing awareness campaigns focused at the investment community. 360 will assist NHII with enhancing awareness by managing corporate communications and marketing activities to achieve an effective flow of information between the Company and shareholders, finance professionals, analysts and the media.

The Consulting Agreement and the grant of Options are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google+ or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com.

