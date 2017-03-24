Nutritional High Clarifies Colorado Sales Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE:EAT)(CSE:EAT.CN)(OTCQB:SPLIF)(FRANKFURT:2NU) wishes to clarify the Colorado sales update press release made on March 17, 2017.

Palo Verde LLC ("Palo Verde"), the Company's licensed tenant in Colorado, has advised that the order of FLI cartridges that was destined to be delivered to LivWell has not transpired. Palo Verde has not delivered the cartridges and will direct the cartridges to other customers in short order. The order had been conveyed to Palo Verde by a third party sales group who falsely processed the order as being destined to LivWell, and had represented that LivWell had approved the use of its name in the March 17, 2017, press release. The sales group in question is no longer associated with Palo Verde and legal action is being considered against the third party sales group.

Palo Verde continues to manufacture oil and we expect that in addition to its bulk oil manufacturing, Palo Verde will have the FLI cartridges demonstrated in the images in the press release dated March 17, 2017, on the shelves for consumers in Colorado in short order.

Representatives of the Company and Palo Verde have been in close communication with senior management representatives of LivWell to resolve this issue and we apologize for any confusion this has caused. As we work to overcome these challenges we remain confident that the Company and Palo Verde will be successful in developing its relationship with LivWell and that through the proper channels will move forward in developing a strong business relationship.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

