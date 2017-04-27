Nutritional High Engages CFN Media to Cultivate New Investor Audience

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media", "CannabisFN"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, today announced that Nutritional High International Inc. ( CNSX : EAT) ( OTCQB : SPLIF) has engaged CFN Media to conduct a 3-month investor and market visibility program beginning on April 27th, 2017.

"We are excited to be working with Nutritional High once again," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "The company provides investors with rare exposure to the THC and CBD edibles space with a presence in multiple U.S. states and growing. CEO Jim Frazier has an extensive background in the chocolate confection industry and with assets and investments, the company is well-positioned to take edibles mainstream and develop a premium brand around their proprietary extraction process."

Jim Frazier, CEO of Nutritional high, commented: "We're pleased to work with CFN media once again. The management team has worked hard to build value through accelerating business roll-out and pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy and we look forward to displaying the milestones that Nutritional High has accomplished."

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach and presence with mainstream and cannabis-focused investors, markets and media across North America to elevate Nutritional High's brand and attract high-quality long-term investors.

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis industry, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and publicity. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

The company launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google+ or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com.