Nutritional High Provides Q2 Operational Update and Financial Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE:EAT) (CSE:EAT.CN) (OTCQB:SPLIF) (FRANKFURT:2NU) is pleased to announce an overview of the milestones that the Company has accomplished during its second quarter ended January 31, 2017, and Q2 financial results.

Jim Frazier, CEO of Nutritional High commented - "This past quarter has been crucial in our Company's development cycle. Achieving commercial production in Colorado demonstrates our proof of concept, which the team is working on replicating in other US states. The Company has also announced developments regarding expansion into other states and progress on the product front. I would like to thank our shareholders for their following and their continuous support."

Q2 Financial Highlights

The Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the Quarter Ended have been filed on www.sedar.com. Outlined below is a summary of key highlights (in CAD unless otherwise noted), however, we encourage shareholders to review the documents in their entirety.

The revenue for 6 months ended January 31, 2017 was $331,464, which was comprised of interest income and rent income, payable from Palo Verde. As of January 31, 2017, a total of $1,460,362 was owed to Nutritional High from Palo Verde LLC (" Palo Verde "), of which approximately $480,000 was recognized as impairment on the amount receivable.

"), of which approximately $480,000 was recognized as impairment on the amount receivable. The Company had total assets of approximately $9.7 million, of which, approximately $5.8 million was comprised of cash. The balance was comprised of investment properties, amounts due from Palo Verde, capital assets (mostly comprised of equipment), accounts receivable, licenses, investments and property deposits.

A key statistic that we would like to highlight is the investments account of $639,826, which contains the investments that the Company has made for its Illinois project, The Clinic Effingham ("TCE"), which had revenue of $368,469 and a net loss of $85,030 as sales commenced on September 17, 2016. The Illinois project is presented on the financial statements using equity method, rather than consolidation.

The Company would also like to note that due to residency requirements in the State of Colorado the Company may not control (or indeed have an ownership interest in) Palo Verde, and as such, it may not consolidate the financial performance of Palo Verde. Since the Company has completed the build-out and equipment installation at its Pueblo facility, Palo Verde has purchased and processed into oil 230 pounds of trim and shake.

Q2 Milestones Highlights

Q2 has been a very busy and exciting for the Company. Below is a summary of key milestones that Nutritional High has achieved since October 31, 2016:

Announcement of California Expansion Strategy;

Closing of Private Placement for gross proceeds of ~$5.5 million;

Acquisition of interest in Aura Health and expansion updates thereto;

Launch of its flagship FLI brand;

Acquisition of Dabstick product;

Launch of our new website;

Addition to The Marijuana Index which is owned and managed by MJIC, Inc.;

Announced agreement to acquire Nevada Licenses and a Real Estate Property in Henderson, NV;

Commencement of commercial production by Palo Verde at Pueblo, CO, facility;

Acquisition of additional equipment for lease to Palo Verde to increase marijuana oil production capacity;

Announcement of joint venture with Lakeside to build-out grow facilities in Pueblo, CO, and Henderson, NV: and

Closed acquisition of a real estate property in La Pine, OR and provided an update on licensing.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google+ or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com.

