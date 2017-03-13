Partners introduce products specifically designed with the demands of the growing commercial segment in mind

TAIPEI, TAIWAN--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Three cycling brands known for their unique products have teamed up to create a production-ready commercial-grade bike designed for corporate bike fleets, bike share programs, and heavy duty commercial use-cases. NuVinci Cycling, Gates Carbon Drive and Mobia Bikes will present their components and this bike for the first time at Taipei Cycle Show.

The project represents an effort by the three partners to establish a strong position within the growing commercial bike fleet market sector -- and overcome the weaknesses of first-generation commercial duty bikes often plagued with mechanical failures that inconvenience riders and increase fleet maintenance costs.

Central to this project is the custom designed, high-strength alloy frame from Mobia Bikes, which uses the brand new N330f™ groupset from NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies, the Gates Carbon Drive premium CDX belt system from Gates Corporation, and never-flat Titec tires. All of the bike's features and designs incorporate input from bike share and corporate bike fleet directors and mechanics.

"The explosion in the number of bike share and corporate and campus bike fleet programs worldwide shows the growing global desire to use bikes as a transportation alternative to passenger vehicles and reduce congestion in increasingly crowded cities. Unfortunately, many of the first-generation bike fleets used off-the-shelf, low-cost components that cause problems for fleet operators and their mechanics," says David Hancock, Fallbrook's Managing Director, Bike Division.

The revolutionary N330f provides durability like no other transmission due to the specifically designed hardware components. With a ratio range of 330%, a maximum continuous torque of 80Nm and 200 kg maximum permissible vehicle weight, this transmission was designed specifically with the bike share and commercial environments in mind. Throughout the product lifecycle, it offers the best value compared to existing solutions. This value is predominantly provided by N330f reducing service and maintenance costs compared to non-commercial grade, competitive products. NuVinci Cycling is the only supplier that offers a warranty for commercial grade applications. In addition, the unique NuVinci riding experience creates differentiation from the competition and promotes subscriptions -- just what bike share programs are seeking.

"Every detail on this bike aims at providing a turnkey, heavy duty product that withstands the abuse of daily riding and also provides a high-performance ride," says Todd Sellden, Director of Gates Carbon Drive Systems. "We are seeing big growth for Gates Carbon Drive in the rapidly expanding Chinese bike share market, and we believe new models such as the Mobia Bike will continue to grow our expansion into commercial duty bikes."

Gates Carbon Drive's CDX belt drive system, consisting of a high-strength polyurethane belt embedded with carbon tensile cords, a stainless-steel rear sprocket and heavy duty alloy front sprocket, is the world's leading chain-replacing technology. The Gates drive requires no lubrication, has a service life three times that of chains and is featured on urban bike share fleets in China (Xiaomi), Europe (GoBike) and North America (GotchaBike).

"Flat tires, frequent chain maintenance and replacement, and mechanical failures of internally geared hubs are common problems in bike fleets. We interviewed fleet bike managers and bike share operators around the world to learn about their common complaints. We then used that data to create a product that dramatically increases the number of days and miles that our bikes can run before servicing. This technology will be a game-changer," says Todd Hoffman, Executive Director of Mobia Bikes.

The industrial grade 6000 series aluminum frame features a rust-free step-through design with a two-legged kickstand for ease of mounting and loading, a convenient aluminum front basket, safety bell, and a fully enclosed belt guard. The wheelsets use 26x1.5 never-flat inserts with proprietary Titec rubber tires, and 12g spokes. Designed by Mobia Bikes, the frame incorporates theft-proof technology that prevents the removal of the seatpost and front and rear wheels without the use of a specific tool. Other features include fully enclosed fenders with space for corporate branding and sponsorships and drum brakes designed for strength and longevity.

Representatives from Gates, NuVinci and Mobia will present the bike to journalists and potential customers at the Gates Carbon Drive booth (4F-M0828) in Taipei. A product demonstration will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. local time.

About NuVinci Cycling

NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies Inc., enables people to move better through its product portfolio of smooth, stepless, automatic and integrated shifting products for bicycles and eBikes. The incorporation of NuVinci technology in continuously variable transmissions (CVT) for bicycles radically changed the bicycle transmission landscape in 2006 providing award-winning and exceptional rider experiences. Products from NuVinci Cycling, the technology leader in transmission systems for bikes and eBIkes, are available globally in over 100 bicycle brands. NuVinci Optimized™ products include the Nfinity™ and Harmony™ group sets, incorporating the latest versions of the transmissions and controllers. For more information, visit www.nuvincicycling.com.

About Gates Carbon Drive

Consisting of two metal sprockets and a high-strength belt embedded with carbon fiber cords, Gates Carbon Drive is a low-maintenance, chain-replacing technology from Gates Corp., the global leader in automotive and industrial belts. Clean, quiet, light and strong, Carbon Drive requires no greasy lube, weighs less than a chain and will not stretch. Due to its low maintenance and cleanliness, Carbon Drive is a technology makes it easier for people to get on bikes. www.gatescarbondrive.com

About Mobia Bikes

Mobia Bikes is an innovative technology company focused on durable mobility solutions for universities, corporate campuses, rental fleets and bike share programs. The Mobia mission is to enhance the profitability and popularity of commercial-grade bikes as a sustainable transportation solution by creating best-in-class low-maintenance bicycles that are reliable, easy to use, and fun to ride. www.mobiabikes.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/10/11G132827/Images/NuVinci_N330f-78d16a4d4210ae4d86952c68f54025da.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/10/11G132827/Images/Ultimate_Commercial_Bike-541e9b6faedabd3f9475c9ba6cfe9c7a.jpg