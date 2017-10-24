NUVIZ Launches in b8ta Tech Retail Stores across the Country

Motorcycle enthusiasts can now experience the power and convenience of the industry's first head-up display up-close and personal

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - NUVIZ, Inc., creators of the first all-in-one head-up display for motorcyclists, today announced the debut of its flagship NUVIZ HUD (head-up display) at b8ta, an immersive consumer experience tech retailer. NUVIZ is available at four locations in Texas and California, including Santa Monica, Austin, Houston, and San Francisco. NUVIZ is also available for purchase online at https://b8ta.com/NUVIZ.

NUVIZ enables riders to stay connected but not distracted and allows them to integrate many technological functions into one helmet-mounted device, thus removing the need for individual device mounts and cables cluttering the riders' bike. With everything integrated into one device, NUVIZ users experience less distraction, less fiddling, more attention to the road ahead, and a more enjoyable, efficient, and safer riding experience overall.

NUVIZ is equipped with a state-of-the-art camera, 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU, and 1GB LPDDR3 onboard memory to power a comprehensive list of sensors including: ambient light, gyroscope, barometer, magnetometer, and accelerometer. Click here for a full list of NUVIZ HUD features and specs.

"We are pleased today to announce our presence in b8ta retail locations, where motorcycling enthusiasts can get an up-close and personal experience with this breakthrough new technology and make buying decisions for themselves or loved ones in time for the holidays," said Peter Demidov, Director of Marketing at NUVIZ. "We feel this is an important marketing component to building rider awareness of the power and simplicity of NUVIZ, and we look forward to expanding our presence in more b8ta locations."

NUVIZ can be used on any full-face motorcycle helmet and integrates navigation, action camera, music, and calls into one device operated seamlessly through an intuitive wireless controller. The rider interacts with the HUD via a Bluetooth LE wireless controller which can be easily mounted on the motorcycle's handlebars and was designed for intuitive operation, even with gloved hands. A companion app for Android and iOS smartphones allows riders to plan and save routes, make calls, view riding stats, and more.

NUVIZ, MSRP: $699, is available for purchase directly at select b8ta stores, online at https://b8ta.com/NUVIZ, and on https://www.ridenuviz.com/products/nuviz-head-up-display including shipping. NUVIZ includes software updates for future features and functionality and access to international maps for world travelers.

ABOUT NUVIZ

NUVIZ, Inc. is a privately-owned technology company based in San Diego, California; and Salo, Finland. NUVIZ is backed by a strategic investment from Pierer Industrie AG, the parent company behind KTM Industries, Husqvarna Motorcycles, WP Suspension, and Pankl Racing Systems. Founded upon the desire to empower riders with technology that improves their riding experience, the core leadership team of visionaries has formed an industry-leading team within the digital and mobile space. Combining their passion for motorcycling and powersports, and with decades of technological prowess, NUVIZ is revolutionizing the riding experience. NUVIZ's first product is an integrated head-up display (HUD) designed specifically for the needs of motorcycle enthusiasts, and it's the first product of this nature to go to market. To learn more about NUVIZ and its products, please visit www.rideNUVIZ.com.