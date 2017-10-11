NUVIZ Releases NuV. 1.5 Software Upgrade for All-In-One Head-Up Display for Motorcyclists

Updates include audio improvements to max volume level, sound clarity, and Siri and Google Now support, plus passenger intercom and offline route planning

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - NUVIZ, Inc., creators of the first all-in-one head-up display for motorcycle riders, today announced its NuV. 1.5 software release is now available for customer download through the NUVIZ app. NUVIZ unifies an ever-expanding array of hardware, software and user experience functionality into one, fully-integrated helmet-mounted head-up display system. NUVIZ simplifies the convergence of motorcycling and technology, removing the need for disparate devices and software for music, photo/video recording, navigation, and voice communication, meaning less distractions, no more cables and mounts, more situational awareness on the road, and safer motorcycling.

The newly released NUVIZ NuV. 1.5 software release provides dramatically enhanced functionality for riders, primarily with respect to audio quality, device integration, route planning and overall user experience.

Key Features of the NuV. 1.5 software release include:

Siri/Google Now Support

Initiate Siri/Google Now voice assistant using the NUVIZ Controller voice key, allowing for a truly hands-off experience.





Offline Route Planning

Riders can now download offline maps to their phones, allowing for accurate route planning when no data connection is available using this new feature. Additionally, routes planned via the NUVIZ app are now stored in the user's account, enabling access and usage from several devices. For example, a user can plan a route via their iPad at home and it will sync with their iPhone for use on their ride.





Passenger Intercom

Allows for automatic voice communication between a NUVIZ rider and a passenger using any Bluetooth-enabled headset when both wired and Bluetooth headsets are connected. Using the NUVIZ Controller voice key, the rider can enable/disable the intercom.





Virtual Controller

Offers the ability to simulate and control the NUVIZ system directly through the app. This convenient new capability essentially doubles as another NUVIZ controller.





Improved Display Brightness Control

Offers manual control of the NUVIZ system's display brightness, allowing riders to override NUVIZ's built-in ambient light sensor, which actively meters light conditions and automatically adjusts for optimum display visibility.





"Riding down the road on a motorcycle at highway speeds with a passenger behind you and helmets on is obviously not the ideal environment for safely talking to your passenger, hearing, listening to music, talking on the phone or searching for content or directions," said Marcel Rogalla, founder and CEO of NUVIZ. "This new release was primarily geared towards significantly improving and simplifying all those activities while enhancing rider safety, and our test riders have verified the results. We are committed to continually deliver new and innovative hardware and software improvements to our expanding rider community, and we remind them that these new features are included in the price of the device and are available via a simple app upgrade."

Additionally, the NuV. 1.5 release provides significant improvements to audio quality, sound clarity and max volume output, allowing users to adjust sub-volume levels for various use cases including music, phone calls, navigation, and more. The release includes a new amplifier mode that increases volume output by 4dB for iPhone users and 10 dB for Android device users.

NUVIZ is available for an MSRP of $699 online at the NUVIZ website and select online and brick and mortar motorcycle retailers. For more information and to get your NUVIZ today, visit www.rideNUVIZ.com.

ABOUT NUVIZ

NUVIZ, Inc. is a privately-owned technology company based in San Diego, California and Salo, Finland. NUVIZ is backed by a strategic investment from Pierer Industrie AG, the parent company behind KTM Industries, Husqvarna Motorcycles, WP Suspension and Pankl Racing Systems. Founded upon the desire to empower riders with technology that improves their riding experience, the core leadership team of visionaries has formed an industry-leading team within the digital and mobile space. Combining their passion for motorcycling and powersports, and with decades of technological prowess, NUVIZ is revolutionizing the riding experience. NUVIZ's first product is an integrated Head-Up Display (HUD), designed specifically for the needs of motorcycle enthusiasts, and is the first product of this nature to go to market. To learn more about NUVIZ and its products, please visit www.rideNUVIZ.com.