NUVIZ Wins "2017 Best of What's New" Award From Popular Science Magazine

New Breakthrough Head-Up Display for Motorcyclists Wins Automotive Category

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - NUVIZ, Inc., creators of the first all-in-one head-up display (HUD) for motorcyclists, announced today that its flagship NUVIZ HUD system has been recognized by Popular Science magazine as the winner of a 2017 Best of What's New award in the Automotive category. The NUVIZ HUD system integrates navigation, communication, photo and video, and music into one device enabling motorcycle riders to stay connected -- but not distracted -- and eliminates the need for other one-function devices, mounts, and cables that clutters the bike. NUVIZ will be featured in the December issue of Popular Science, the most widely read issue each year since the debut of Best of What's New awards in 1988.

Best of What's New awards are presented to 100 new products and technologies across 11 categories including: Automotive, Aerospace, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, General Innovation, Security, Software, Home, Health, and Recreation. Each year, the editors of Popular Science review thousands of new products in search of the top tech innovations of the year -- breakthrough products and technologies that represent a significant leap forward in their categories.

"All of us at NUVIZ are honored to be recognized as one of the best innovations in 2017," said Marcel Rogalla, Founder and CEO at NUVIZ. "We are proud of the work our team has done bringing this game-changing innovation to the motorcycling community."

"The Best of What's New awards honor the innovations that shape the future," said Joe Brown, Editor in Chief, Popular Science. "From life-saving technology to incredible space engineering to gadgets that are just breathtakingly cool, this is the best of what's new."

NUVIZ, MSRP $699, is available online at www.ridenuviz.com and at select online and brick-and-mortar motorcycle retailers. NUVIZ includes software updates for future features and functionality and access to international maps for world travelers.

ABOUT NUVIZ

NUVIZ, Inc. is a privately-owned technology company based in San Diego, California; and Salo, Finland. NUVIZ is backed by a strategic investment from Pierer Industrie AG, the parent company behind KTM Industries, Husqvarna Motorcycles, WP Suspension, and Pankl Racing Systems. Founded upon the desire to empower riders with technology that improves their riding experience, the core leadership team of visionaries has formed an industry-leading team within the digital and mobile space. Combining their passion for motorcycling and powersports with decades of technological prowess, NUVIZ is revolutionizing the riding experience. NUVIZ's first product is an integrated head-up display (HUD), designed specifically for the needs of motorcycle enthusiasts, and it's the first product of this nature to go to market. To learn more about NUVIZ and its products, please visit www.rideNUVIZ.com.

ABOUT POPULAR SCIENCE

Founded in 1872, Popular Science is the world's largest science and technology magazine with a circulation of 1.3 million and 6.8 million monthly readers. Each month, Popular Science reports on the intersection of science and everyday life, with an eye toward what's new and why it matters. Popular Science is published by Bonnier Active Media, a subsidiary of Bonnier Corporation.