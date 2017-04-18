Nuxeo Delivers "Best-Practices" Resources For Management of Today's Digital Assets in the Enterprise

Upcoming Webinar and eBook Provide Insights for Efficiently Managing and Maximizing Value of Unique, Diverse Digital Assets

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Nuxeo, developer of a leading hyperscale digital asset platform, today announced an upcoming webinar and newly available eBook providing enterprises with valuable information for efficiently managing and deriving the most value from evolving, complex digital assets.

On April 26th, Nuxeo, in conjunction with Henry Stewart Events, producer of the world's largest Digital Asset Management conference, DAM NY 2017, will host a free webinar on the future of Digital Asset Management (DAM). The webinar will feature how TBWA Worldwide, a top-ten ranked global advertising network, delivers breakthrough value to some of the world's largest and most prominent brands with a new approach to digital asset management made possible with the Nuxeo platform. The webinar will illustrate how this organization achieved the balancing act of centralizing the management of a diverse set of digital assets while still maximizing value for several different business units and brands. Details include:

WHAT: Webinar: The Future of DAM -- Enterprise Power Meets Departmental Flexibility

WHEN: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 -- 9:00 am PDT/12:00 pm EDT

WHO: Andy McCown, senior software developer, TBWA Worldwide; Uri Kogan, vice president, product marketing, Nuxeo. Moderated by David Lipsey, global chair, Henry Stewart DAM conferences.

To register and for further information, please visit https://www.nuxeo.com/events/future-of-dam-enterprise-power-meets-departmental-flexibility/

Nuxeo is further making available a complimentary eBook on issues organizations should be aware of when selecting a DAM system. Avoid the DAM Value Trap addresses 10 key questions enterprise decision-makers should ask DAM vendors and details the extensive changes that have taken place in recent years impacting solutions used to manage digital assets. The eBook also focuses on new channels used to distribute assets, as well as significant opportunities and threats in this market.

About Nuxeo:

Nuxeo provides a Hyperscale Digital Asset Platform that helps enterprise organizations unlock the full value of their digital assets to grow revenue, improve performance, and maximize investments. Over 200 leading organizations use Nuxeo for digital asset management, document management, knowledge management, and other content-centric business applications. Nuxeo is headquartered in New York with five additional offices worldwide, and raised $30 million in capital from Goldman Sachs and Kennet Partners in 2016. More information is available at www.nuxeo.com.

