Nuxeo to Showcase New Transformational Digital Asset Management Solutions at DAM NY

Previews and Presentations Will Highlight How to Quickly Implement Enterprise Digital Asset Management

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Nuxeo, developer of a leading hyperscale digital asset platform, today announced the company activities taking place at the 15th annual Henry Stewart DAM NY, including a preview of the Nuxeo Marketing DAM Accelerator, which is specifically designed for marketers and business users to manage digital assets.

Recognized as the largest event dedicated to Digital Asset Management (DAM), Nuxeo representatives will host a series of presentations that will prepare and guide organizations on how to create a strategic and practical approach for managing digital assets today and in the future. Nuxeo is a gold sponsor of the event which takes place at the New York Hilton Midtown, May 11-12, 2017. Nuxeo is exhibiting at booth #19-20.

"DAM NY has long been at the forefront, highlighting the importance of managing and monetizing digital assets," said Chris McLaughlin, chief marketing officer, Nuxeo. "It's a perfect venue to showcase the Nuxeo Digital Asset Platform and to unveil our new Nuxeo Marketing DAM Accelerator. For too long, customers have been forced to choose between outdated ECM platforms that are costly and difficult to deploy, and departmental DAM solutions that simply won't scale to the needs of the enterprise. Now, with our DAM accelerator, they can have the out-of-the-box experience that users demand, combined with the proven scalability and performance of our entirely modern, cloud services platform. We are dramatically reducing time to value for our customers, without sacrificing any of the larger needs of the enterprise."

Previews and Keynotes

Main highlights of the conference will be keynotes, customer presentations and solution previews. At the show Nuxeo representatives will be showcasing the Nuxeo Platform and the new Nuxeo Marketing DAM Accelerator, and how the solutions are changing the nature of digital asset management. Spotlight presentations include:

Preview: Nuxeo Marketing DAM Accelerator -- the new Nuxeo Marketing DAM Accelerator marries the power of the Nuxeo Platform with a DAM-focused user experience for marketers and business users that allows departments to keep assets where they like and existing processes in place. Built on the Nuxeo Platform, the Nuxeo Marketing DAM Accelerator provides comprehensive enterprise DAM features to manage the full creative lifecycle, from ingest and tagging, to search, creative review and approval, and omnichannel distribution. What distinguishes Nuxeo in the DAM market is how it eliminates organizational silos to help the entire organization realize the promise of DAM. At the show, demonstrations will highlight how easily users can benefit from a DAM solution without changing their day-to-day tools and processes, the scalability and speed native to Nuxeo, how easily-connected cloud services can extend the value of DAM, easy-to-create and edit workflows and automation, powerful out-of-the-box capabilities and future-proof flexibility.

-- On Friday, May 12 at 2:20 p.m. ET, Andy McCown, director of software development, TBWA Worldwide will outline how the top-ten ranked global advertising network uses DAM to manage complex global campaigns. Working across nearly 300 independent business units the presentation will focus on how TBWA is using DAM to deliver breakthrough value to the world's largest brands and how they were able to align their network of agencies. TechLab: The Future of DAM -- On Thursday, May 11 at 1:45 p.m. ET, Nuxeo representatives, Uri Kogan, vice president of product marketing, and Neil Grant, solution architect, will be presenting a session titled, "The Future of DAM." The session will feature the new Nuxeo Marketing DAM Accelerator and highlight the urgency of moving from legacy technologies and customized solutions that reinforce silos of information to leveraging modern technologies to transform DAM and meet the channel proliferation, integration, and cross-departmental needs of today's enterprises.

In recognition of 15 years of the world's largest conference dedicated to Digital Asset Management, on Thursday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET, Nuxeo will host a reception for attendees to share their experiences. Nuxeo representatives will be on hand to discus Nuxeo solutions for digital asset management as well as the results of "The Great DAM Bake Off" from earlier in the day.

For more information on Nuxeo activities at Henry Stewart DAM NY 2017, or to schedule a meeting with Nuxeo representatives, visit: https://www.nuxeo.com/about/contact/

About Nuxeo:

Nuxeo, the industry's only hyperscale digital asset platform, is reinventing enterprise content and digital asset management. Nuxeo is fundamentally changing how people work with both data and content to realize new value from digital information. It's cloud-native, hyper-scalable content services platform has been deployed by large enterprises, mid-sized businesses and government agencies worldwide. Customers like Verizon, Boeing, Electronic Arts, and the US Navy have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2008, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States and Europe. Additional information is available at http://www.nuxeo.com/.

