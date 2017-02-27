NV Gold Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) -

NV Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:NVX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the services of Michael Konnert of Tidewater Capital Corp. ("Tidewater") of Vancouver, BC, to provide various investor relations, marketing and corporate services for, and on behalf of, the Company in connection with the Company's interactions with shareholders, media, broker-dealers, investment funds and members of the investment community. The retainer is for a period of 3 months and renews for successive three month periods unless terminated by either of the parties.

Mr. Konnert is the owner and principal consultant of Tidewater Capital which provides Investor Relations and Corporate Development services. Mr. Konnert has nearly a decade of experience in the natural resources industry working with leading mining companies. Tidewater Capital is based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, and has no existing relationship directly or indirectly with the Company or its securities outside of this consulting agreement and a separate engagement as a finder.

In consideration for such services, NV Gold has agreed to pay fee of $4,000 per month plus GST/HST. In addition, in connection with his appointment the Company has granted Michael Konnert an option to acquire 75,000 common shares of the Company at $0.20 per share, exercisable for a period of five years but subject to vesting of 1/5th of the options every three months. The Company will pay for the services of Tidewater from its unallocated working capital.

The appointment of Tidewater is subject to the requisite filings with and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries utilizing the prospector generator model. Leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, NV Gold's geological team intends to use its geological database, which contains a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research and exploration, combined with a portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada, to create opportunities for lease or joint venture. NV Gold plans to aggressively acquire additional land positions for the growth of its business.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John E. Watson, President and CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com.

