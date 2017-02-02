NV5 to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Conference Call on Thursday, March 9 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern

HOLLYWOOD, FL--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (NASDAQ: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 on Thursday, March 9, 2017, following the close of the markets. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.
NV5 Chairman and CEO Dickerson Wright and Chief Financial Officer Michael Rama will host the call followed by a question and answer session.
Date: Thursday, March 9, 2017
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number: +1 877-311-4180
International dial-in number: +1 616-548-5594
Conference ID: 64549803
Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com
The conference call will be webcast live via the "Investors" section of the NV5 website. A replay of the webcast will also be available under presentations.
About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company is headquartered in Hollywood, FL and operates 75 offices in 26 states nationwide and abroad in Macau, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. For additional information, please visit the Company's website.