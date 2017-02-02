NV5 to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Conference Call on Thursday, March 9 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern

HOLLYWOOD, FL--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") ( NASDAQ : NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 on Thursday, March 9, 2017, following the close of the markets. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

NV5 Chairman and CEO Dickerson Wright and Chief Financial Officer Michael Rama will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern

Toll-free dial-in number: +1 877-311-4180

International dial-in number: +1 616-548-5594

Conference ID: 64549803

Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

The conference call will be webcast live via the "Investors" section of the NV5 website. A replay of the webcast will also be available under presentations.

About NV5