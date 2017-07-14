NVDA becomes a major force in Screen Readers as downloads surge past 100,000

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - In 2006, NVDA was born, and it was the mission of the creators to make this vital software available to all, for free. At no cost and available in 50+ languages, NVDA is the option of choice for individuals with disabilities to maintain a competitive standard in the workforce, and has more than 100,000 downloads.

Given the impressive impact of NVDA applications, it's unsurprising that it gained support in 2013 for Microsoft PowerPoint -- an invaluable tool for many professionals across the spectrum of management and executive pools. In 2015, NVDA broke even more ground, becoming one of the first screen readers for Windows 10 and improving functionality and support for Skype, Microsoft Excel, and many other vital applications.

For more information go to: http://www.boia.org/blog/how-nvda-is-used-by-people-with-disabilities

