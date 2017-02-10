NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 10, 2017) - NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Wednesday, March 1, 10:25 a.m. Pacific time

Palace Hotel, 2 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco, Calif.

Raymond James 38th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Monday, March 6, 6:50 a.m. Pacific time

JW Marriott Grande Lakes, 4040 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, Fla.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of NVIDIA's presentations at this event, available on the NVIDIA website at www.nvidia.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ : NVDA) is the AI computing company. Its invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI -- the next era of computing -- with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

