NVIDIA Introduces the Beastly GeForce GTX 1080 Ti -- Fastest Gaming GPU Ever

Ultimate GeForce GPU Offers Extreme Gaming Performance, Faster Than TITAN X Pascal

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Game Developers Conference -- Crowning its award-winning lineup of Pascal™ architecture-based GPUs, NVIDIA ( NASDAQ : NVDA) today unveiled its fastest gaming GPU ever -- the GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti.

Packed with extreme gaming horsepower, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti delivers up to 35 percent more performance of the GTX 1080 and comes with 11GB of next-generation GDDR5X memory, running at a staggering 11Gbps, for the ultimate in memory bandwidth and gaming prowess.

GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards, including the NVIDIA Founders Edition, will be available worldwide from NVIDIA GeForce partners beginning March 10, and starting at $699.

The Ultimate GeForce, with the Ultimate Specs

NVIDIA designed the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti to handle the graphical demands of 4K and 5K gaming, DX12, HDR and immersive VR. It incorporates:

Massive Features for Massive Performance: The GTX 1080 Ti includes 3,584 NVIDIA® CUDA® cores and a massive 11GB frame buffer running at an unheard of 11Gbps. It delivers up to 35 percent faster performance than the GeForce GTX 1080 and up to 78 percent faster performance than the GTX 1070. (1) The GTX 1080 Ti is even faster than the NVIDIA TITAN X Pascal, its $1,200 big brother that was designed for deep learning and artificial intelligence.

The GTX 1080 Ti is even faster than the NVIDIA TITAN X Pascal, its $1,200 big brother that was designed for deep learning and artificial intelligence. Next-Gen Memory Architecture: GTX 1080 Ti is the world's first GPU to feature Micron's next-gen G5X memory. 11GB of G5X memory running a blazing 11Gbps quad data rate delivers the most effective memory bandwidth of any modern gaming GPU. And it still has plenty of headroom for overclocking.

Advanced FinFET Process: The GTX 1080 Ti is manufactured on the industry's cutting-edge FinFET process. Its 12 billion transistors deliver a dramatic increase in performance and efficiency over previous-generation products.

Meticulous Craftsmanship: The GTX 1080 Ti runs as cool as it looks due to superior heat dissipation from a new high-airflow thermal solution with vapor chamber cooling, 2x the airflow area and a power architecture featuring a seven-phase power design with 14 high-efficiency dualFETs.

Support for Advanced Graphics Technologies: 4K, VR, NVIDIA G-SYNC™ HDR and NVIDIA GameWorks™ offer interactive, cinematic experiences accompanied by incredibly smooth gameplay.

Preorders on March 2, Available Everywhere on March 10 at 10 a.m.

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti-based graphics cards, including the NVIDIA Founders Edition, will be available worldwide -- across 238 countries and territories -- from the NVIDIA GeForce Partner Network, including ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac, starting March 10. Pre-orders on nvidia.com will go live on March 2 at 8 a.m. PT.

Massive GeForce GTX 1080 Giveaway

In conjunction with today's announcement, NVIDIA is giving away 108 1080 Ti cards to its GeForce Experience community. To be eligible, gamers only need to download GeForce Experience 3.0 and opt-in to receive the latest rewards, news and more from GeForce and NVIDIA. Winners will be informed via email on March 7.

The NVIDIA Flickr page hosts the entire lineup of GeForce product photos.

Keep Current on NVIDIA

Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog, follow us on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA's ( NASDAQ : NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI -- the next era of computing -- with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. Today, NVIDIA is increasingly known as "the AI computing company." More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

(1) The comparison of GTX 1080 Ti to GTX 1080 includes the benchmarking of more than 10 games with DX11 and DX12, where applicable, at various resolutions including 3840x2160 (4K), 2560x1440 and 1920x1080. The game list includes Ashes of the Singularity, The Division, Battlefield 1, Crysis 3, Doom 4 (OpenGL and Vulkan), Fallout 4, Hitman Pro, Rise of the Tomb Raider and more. GTX 1080 Ti, GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 were tested with driver version 378.68.

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the performance, impact, benefits and availability of the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended October 30, 2016. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2017 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, Pascal, GameWorks, CUDA and G-SYNC are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.